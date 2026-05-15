Việt Nam National University's 120-year history comes alive through art exhibition

HÀ NỘI — A special exhibition looking back on the 120-year history of Việt Nam National University (VNU), Hà Nội will open from from May 16 to 22, offering visitors a journey through the institution’s transformation from the University of Indochina to one of the country’s leading centres of higher education and research.

Titled 120 Years of Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội - Elite and Liberal Education Tradition, the exhibition will take place at 19 Lê Thánh Tông Street, the historic site widely regarded as the cradle of modern higher education in Việt Nam.

It is organised by the VNU School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts (VNU-SIS) as part of activities marking the 120th anniversary of VNU’s tradition, which traces its roots back to the establishment of the University of Indochina in 1906.

Combining archival documents, contemporary visual arts, installations and video mapping technology, the exhibition is designed as an immersive cultural and academic space that reflects the university’s long-standing role in shaping generations of Vietnamese intellectuals. Academic talks, performances and interdisciplinary art activities will also be held throughout the programme.

The exhibition revisits three major historical phases in the university’s development, highlighting not only educational transformation but also the changing relationship between knowledge, society and national identity across different eras.

The venue itself carries historical significance. Located in the heart of Hà Nội, the building at 19 Lê Thánh Tông once housed the University of Indochina and remains one of the capital’s most recognisable academic architectural landmarks.

A commemorative logo marking the university’s 120-year tradition was recently unveiled ahead of the exhibition. Designed by VNU-SIS, the emblem incorporates architectural imagery from the historic campus, alongside symbolic motifs representing literature, science and the arts - core pillars in the university’s multidisciplinary identity.

The exhibition, according to VNU representatives, is intended not only to honour the university’s educational legacy, but also to encourage broader discussions on liberal education, creativity and the future of knowledge in Việt Nam.

Over the past 120 years, VNU has operated under different names and across different historical contexts, yet has consistently remained one of the country’s leading centres of elite education and academic research. Today, the university continues to position itself as a research-oriented institution with growing international integration and innovation ambitions. — VNS