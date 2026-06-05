Night-time economy drives growth of Hà Nội’s cultural industries

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is well positioned to transform its rich cultural resources into a new engine of economic growth, with the night-time economy emerging as a key catalyst for the development of the capital city’s cultural industries.

Under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, Hà Nội has been given fresh opportunities to leverage its cultural, historical, tourism and creative assets. The city’s recently approved project on developing the night-time economy for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045, is expected to create momentum for cultural industry growth while enhancing Hà Nội’s standing as a creative and modern city with a distinctive identity.

For Hà Nội, cultural industries can become a high-value-added economic sector, contributing to the city’s competitiveness and sustainable development. Beyond preserving heritage, Hanoi needs to build a vibrant cultural marketplace where cultural products can reach wider audiences and generate stable revenues.

The night-time economy provides an ideal platform for the commercialisation of cultural products and services. Music, cinema, performing arts, creative design, handicrafts, fashion, cuisine and cultural tourism can all benefit from a dynamic evening economy. As more visitors participate in night-time activities, demand for artistic performances, creative products and cultural experiences is expected to increase.

This also opens new opportunities for artists, designers, creative enterprises and event organisers. Instead of relying on occasional programmes, they can become part of a regular chain of cultural activities, creating sustainable income streams and encouraging innovation.

As a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Hà Nội enjoys a significant advantage in building a more dynamic creative ecosystem.

According to Dr. Trần Việt Dũng, Dean of the Faculty of Creative Management and Economy under the University of Social Sciences and Humanities and Arts of the Việt Nam National University-Hà Nội, the capital possesses favourable conditions for developing the night-time economy, including its rich cultural heritage, high concentration of historical sites and strong appeal to international visitors.

He said the city is well suited to developing a model centred on cultural markets and creative services.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bùi Hoài Sơn, a full-time member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Society, noted that Hà Nội’s thousand-year history and diverse heritage resources provide abundant material for cultural storytelling. Every street, bridge and architectural landmark contributes to the unique appeal of the capital, offering valuable assets for night-time cultural activities.

One example is Hồ Văn (Literature Lake), part of the special national relic site of the Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature). In recent years, creative cultural activities, exhibitions and music performances held there have attracted growing interest from both domestic and international visitors.

The “Hồ Văn Lantern Festival Night” programme has emerged as a new night-time tourism product that combines art, cuisine and Vietnamese cultural traditions. Running from 5pm to 9pm on weekdays, the programme allows visitors not only to explore the heritage site but also to interact directly with cultural experiences.

Nguyễn Liên Hương, Deputy Director of the Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, said plans are underway to develop Hồ Văn into a representative creative cultural space and eventually a cultural industry hub of Hà Nội. The centre aims to expand cooperation with artists and tourism businesses while introducing contemporary cultural products into the heritage space. — VNA/VNS