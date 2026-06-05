Michelin Guide awards stars to restaurants in Việt Nam's fourth season

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's culinary reputation received another boost as the Michelin Guide awarded Michelin Stars to restaurants and introduced many newly recognised eateries across Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng in its 2026 selection for Việt Nam on June 4 in Hà Nội, affirming the increasingly prominent position of Vietnamese cuisine.

"Since its founding, the Michelin Guide has been the trusted benchmark of quality. Beyond simply compiling a list of distinguished establishments, it is an invitation to discover, to taste and to embark on culinary adventures," said Tananya Nimasdavut, Vice President of Michelin Lifestyle - East Asia, Oceania & Middle East.

"To every chef, you are the reason we are here. Your artistry, your dedication and your relentless pursuit of the extraordinary give the Michelin Guide its meaning.

"Please keep innovating in your kitchens, keep pushing the boundaries of your craft and keep inspiring the world with your gastronomic experiences."

At its fourth annual awards ceremony, 11 restaurants received one Michelin Star (two new additions), 72 establishments were awarded the Bib Gourmand designation (11 new names) and 110 establishments made it onto the Michelin Selected list (nine new ones).

Two new restaurants joined the one Michelin Star list this year: ONVIT (Hà Nội) and Upstairs (HCM City). Establishments that continue to hold one Michelin Star include Gia, Hibana by Koki and Tầm Vị (Hà Nội); Long Triều, Anan Saigon, Akuna, CieL and CoCo Dining (HCM City); and La Maison 1888 (Đà Nẵng).

Significantly, this was the first time in the four years since the Michelin Guide arrived in Việt Nam that the number of Michelin-starred restaurants had exceeded 10. This milestone not only reflects growth in quantity but also signals that Vietnamese cuisine is entering a new phase of development, with ever-higher standards.

This year, the Michelin Guide continued to recognise sustainable culinary models with three Michelin Green Stars: Lamai Garden (Hà Nội), Nén Đà Nẵng (Đà Nẵng) and Tales by Chapter (HCM City). Tales by Chapter was a new addition this year, recognising its efforts to pursue environmentally friendly and sustainable culinary practices.

A new feature of this year's Michelin Guide Special Awards was the Opening of the Year award, which recognises the most impressive new culinary establishment of the past year. The award was presented for the first time to NÔM restaurant (HCM City).

"In four years, we have watched Việt Nam grow from an exciting discovery into a clear and confident culinary destination," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide.

"What excites us most this year is the talent and passion behind each restaurant. A new generation of Vietnamese chefs is leading the way, with young cooks who have trained abroad and come home to cook food that is unmistakably their own: rooted in local ingredients, local memories and local pride. That is exactly what the Michelin Guide has always sought to honour.

"As we mark a century of the Star, Việt Nam reminds us that local gastronomic stories are still being written and that some of the most exciting chapters are unfolding right here."

This year's announcement held special significance as it marked 100 years since the Michelin Star rating system was officially introduced in 1926. A century ago, the first Michelin Star was awarded in Europe as a symbol of the world's finest culinary experiences.

Today, Việt Nam has become part of that legacy, not only through its recognised restaurants but also through a new generation of chefs who use cuisine to tell the story of Vietnamese culture.

Việt Nam on the global culinary map

The presence of the Michelin Guide since 2023 has helped place Vietnamese cuisine among the world's leading culinary destinations. More important than the number of Michelin Stars is the growing recognition of Việt Nam as a culinary destination with cultural depth, a distinctive identity and the ability to deliver world-class experiences.

Việt Nam's rising culinary profile is also reflected in international rankings. According to TasteAtlas, Việt Nam ranks among the world's top 16 cuisines, while Condé Nast Traveller has named it among the world's four most attractive cuisines.

Nguyễn Vũ Quỳnh Anh, Deputy General Director of Sun Group, the Michelin Guide's destination partner in Việt Nam, said: "We believe that cuisine is not just a part of the travel experience, but the language that best expresses the cultural depth and identity of a destination.

What we are most proud of after four years of the Michelin Guide's presence in Việt Nam is not simply the number of honoured restaurants, but the growing number of Vietnamese chefs who are creating their own distinctive voice using Vietnamese ingredients, culture, history and character."

The year 2026 marks the fourth consecutive year that Sun Group has partnered with the Michelin Guide in Việt Nam as a destination partner. For Sun Group, this forms part of a broader effort to help elevate the quality of Việt Nam's tourism experience, where cuisine is increasingly becoming a key element in shaping a destination's appeal and identity.

The full list of restaurants honoured in the Michelin Guide 2026 is available on the official website at https://guide.michelin.com/us/en/article/michelin-guide-ceremony/michelin-guide-vietnam-2026. — VNS