New era of luxury arrives in Hạ Long Bay

HÀ NỘI — Long celebrated for its limestone karsts, hidden caves and floating villages, Hạ Long Bay is entering a new chapter as premium hospitality developments seek to broaden the appeal of Việt Nam's most iconic seascape.

InterContinental Halong Bay Resort, described as the region's first international luxury beachfront hotel, is aiming to reshape how visitors experience the destination.

Nestled on a pristine stretch of sand with sweeping views of the UNESCO World Heritage site, the resort offers more than a gateway to the bay's natural attractions.

It is positioning Hạ Long Bay as a standalone destination for premium hospitality, with new additions set to be unveiled this June that are expected to further enhance the region's appeal.

At the heart of this transformation is the Halong Bay Estate villa, a six‑bedroom beachfront sanctuary designed for privacy and connection.

With expansive living spaces, a private spa and sauna, cinema, gym and infinity pool overlooking the bay, the villa feels like a resort within a resort.

Guests can enjoy the services of a dedicated chef with personalised dining experiences from breakfast to evening cocktails. It is a setting made for family gatherings, milestone celebrations, or executive retreats, and is set to become one of the most prestigious addresses in the area.

The culinary journey continues at Yulong Mansion, a refined Cantonese restaurant led by Head Chef Kan Wing Shing. Having lived in Việt Nam for nearly three decades, he blends authentic Cantonese traditions with an understanding of local tastes. Handcrafted dim sum, sustainable seafood, Kobe beef and the restaurant's signature 42-day pinewood-roasted Peking duck headline a menu that celebrates both heritage and innovation. With four private dining rooms, Yulong Mansion aims to attract discerning diners from Hà Nội and beyond.

Meanwhile, Japanese artistry takes centre stage at Roku, the resort's sky-high restaurant and bar. The arrival of chef Andy Huỳnh, formerly of Nobu, brings a new dimension to Hạ Long's dining scene. His menu is built around six core Japanese techniques, sushi and sashimi, pickling, grilling, simmering, steaming and frying, each crafted with precision and creativity. With panoramic views from the 10th floor, Roku offers guests an immersive culinary journey that balances tradition with innovation.

These new openings come at a time when Hạ Long Bay is welcoming more visitors than ever, supported by improved accessibility via Vân Đồn International Airport and a new expressway linking the destination with Hà Nội.

In 2025, the region recorded 8.2 million arrivals, nearly double pre-pandemic levels. Yet most itineraries remain short stay-and-cruise trips.

InterContinental Halong Bay Resort is seeking to change that narrative, offering sea-facing rooms, suites and villas, three swimming pools, a spa, fitness and yoga facilities, a cinema and extensive event spaces for conferences and weddings, all designed to encourage longer stays and deeper engagement with the destination.

“We are positioning Hạ Long Bay not only as part of an itinerary, but as a standalone destination. The debut of our Halong Bay Estate villa, Yulong Mansion, and the arrival of chef Andy Huỳnh at Roku this June will elevate tourism in Hạ Long Bay to new levels of luxury,” said General Manager Grant Thompson.

With its blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and world‑class hospitality, InterContinental Halong Bay Resort is setting a new benchmark for Việt Nam’s tourism industry, one that invites travellers to linger longer and discover the bay in ways they never imagined. — VNS