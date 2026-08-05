Lawmakers push defence updates and digital legal education

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) yesterday reviewed proposed laws that would strengthen controls on weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and update the country’s defence regulations, as lawmakers also called for a more accessible, technology-driven legal education system.

During its first extraordinary session of the 16th legislature, the NA heard Government proposals on a draft law on preventing the proliferation of WMDs and amendments to nine laws covering military and national defence matters.

Defence Minister General Phan Văn Giang said the WMD bill would provide a stronger legal framework for Việt Nam to meet international obligations and participate in global non-proliferation efforts.

The legislation would support international cooperation in trade, investment and technology while improving coordination between State agencies, organisations and businesses.

Under the draft law, use of digital systems, data sharing and streamlined administrative procedures would increase, while avoiding overlapping requirements with existing regulations.

Proposed amendments to military laws include classifying failure to attend preliminary health screenings for military service as an act of evasion. The revisions also introduce a new definition of defensive zones that combines military, security, economic and social measures to protect local areas.

Lê Tấn Tới, chairman of the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs, said lawmakers supported the bills but called for further review to ensure consistency and effective implementation.

The committee urged clearer rules on national risk assessments, responsibility-sharing among agencies and coordination between local military authorities.

Practical legal education

Yesterday top lawmakers also called for a major overhaul of legal education, urging a shift from simply providing information to helping citizens use the law to protect their rights.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said amendments to the Law on Dissemination and Education of Laws should focus on a service-oriented approach, rather than only adding duties for Government agencies.

He called for the creation of a national digital platform for legal education, using open data, artificial intelligence tools and automated chatbots to provide legal guidance to citizens.

Mẫn said legal information should become easier to access and more relevant to people’s daily lives, with education tailored to different groups based on factors such as occupation, location and social needs.

He also called for stronger community involvement, including greater roles for local leaders and respected figures, and urged increased funding and resources for grassroots legal education.

In schools, Mẫn said legal education should move away from memorisation toward practical activities, such as mock trials, debates and discussions of real-life situations.

During the debate, lawmakers raised concerns over digital access and implementation.

NA Deputy Leo Thị Lịch from Bắc Ninh Province called for safeguards on the quality of online legal information, particularly content generated or altered by artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, NA Deputy Trần Thị Hoa Ry from Cà Mau Province questioned plans to establish commune-level legal education coordination councils, saying existing local agencies could carry out the work without creating additional administrative bodies. — VNS