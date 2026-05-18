Couple saves 500-year-old Đông Hồ painting art from extinction

BẮC NINH — As modernisation threatens to wash away traditional culture, artisan Nguyễn Hữu Hoa and his wife, Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Thị Oanh, are holding the line for Đông Hồ folk painting, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Keeping 500-year-old craft alive

Born in Bắc Ninh province’s Đông Khê residential area half a millennium ago, Đông Hồ painting hit its roaring peak in the 1940s, when 17 family clans churned out vividly coloured, all-natural works for spiritual, festive and daily rituals, especially the Lunar New Year. After 1945, the craft came close to extinction as households abandoned painting in favour of votive paper making.

Inside a cramped 30sq.m workshop, Oanh is laying down delicate brushwork while Hoa is pressing ancient woodblocks. Their grandkids cycle through printing, colour-mixing and drying, a miniature recreation of the old painting village.

Determined to keep it chemical-free, hand-printed, Oanh has not only safeguarded traditional techniques and restored rare antiques but also rolled out more than 50 new designs that blend folk tradition with modern taste, helping Đông Hồ paintings reach more hands.

The family’s ancestral home now features 600 woodblocks, some dating to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, plus thousands of paintings spanning just about every genre.

"Cultural ambassadors" taking Đông Hồ paintings globally

They have become a fixture at cultural performances and promotional events, from Hà Nội to far-flung corners abroad, using demonstrations and exhibitions to decode one of Việt Nam's most distinctive folk-art traditions, in which each piece carries not just visual beauty but also stories of custom, belief, and life philosophy.

The couple appeared at a traditional craft exhibition celebrating Vietnam’s 70th National Day in 2015, and later, a Lý Dynasty commemoration in 2022 attended by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and senior leaders. They also appeared at a reception in November 2022, where State Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân hosted Denmark’s Crown Prince, and the Discover Việt Nam Day in April 2023 spotlighting Bắc Ninh, along with numerous diplomatic and cultural delegations representing Việt Nam and the province overseas.

Under their guidance, visitors routinely get to print paintings themselves and dig into the meticulous process on shimmering dó (poohnah) paper coated with crushed shell powder.

A defining milestone for Hoa came in December 2025, when he was the sole Đông Hồ artisan to join the Vietnamese Government delegation to the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in New Delhi, and to witness UNESCO inscribe the craft on its Urgent Safeguarding list.

Bắc Ninh now boasts eight UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage elements, 25 groups of national treasures, 33 spots on Việt Nam's National Intangible Cultural Heritage List, and 246 active preservation artisans, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Đáp. — VNA/VNS