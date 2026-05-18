The đàn nhị gallops into contemporary soundscapes

HÀ GIANG — The sound of the đàn nhị (a bowed two-string instrument) can be heard across the misty mountains of Hà Giang in a new digital music project by artist Dương Thùy Anh that reimagines the traditional instrument through a contemporary artistic lens.

Released on digital platforms on May 18, Vó Ngựa Trên Mây (Hooves on the Clouds) project combines the sound of đàn nhị with cinematic visuals inspired by the landscapes of Hà Giang Province, creating a dialogue between folk music traditions and modern audiovisual storytelling.

Filmed across iconic northern highland locations including Mã Pí Lèng Pass, the Nho Quế River and the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau, the music video uses mountains, rivers and winding roads as part of its visual narrative. The vast scenery becomes more than a backdrop, helping shape the emotional rhythm and expansive atmosphere of the work.

At the centre of the project is the đàn nhị, which is positioned not as a supporting traditional instrument but as the main expressive voice of the composition.

On a contemporary arrangement by musician Lưu Quang Minh, the instrument moves through a wide emotional range - from powerful, galloping passages to slower and deeply introspective melodies.

Distinctive playing techniques, including rapid bow movements, resonant sustained notes and flexible tonal transitions, are used to evoke the image of horses crossing mountainous terrain. The project seeks to preserve the soul of traditional music while placing it within a more accessible and visually driven contemporary context.

Speaking about the project, the artist said she hoped the đàn nhị could enter a new artistic space while remaining faithful to the spirit of traditional Vietnamese music.

“I have always hoped the đàn nhị could move into a newer space, closer to today’s audiences while still preserving the original soul of folk music," she said.

"With Hooves on the Clouds, I want the sound of the instrument to become not only music, but also emotion, imagery and the very breath of the work itself.”

The visual direction of the MV was handled by cinematographer Hai Le Cao, whose imagery places the artist amid sweeping mountain landscapes and rugged highland roads.

The production team reportedly faced demanding filming conditions in remote mountainous terrain in order to achieve the project’s immersive visual atmosphere.

More than a music video, Vó Ngựa Trên Mây blends elements of music, travel imagery, fashion and visual art, reflecting a growing trend among Vietnamese artists seeking new ways to revitalise traditional culture in the digital era.

The project follows several earlier works by the artist, including the solo album Ôi Đàn Cò released in 2007, the project Lắng and the 2023 MV Băng Qua Cánh Rừng. Through these productions, Anh has consistently explored ways to expand the expressive possibilities of traditional Vietnamese instruments within modern artistic spaces.

Currently a đàn nhị lecturer at Hà Nội College of Arts and a member of the music group Cỏ Lạ, Anh was awarded the title of People’s Artist in 2019. Throughout her career, she has received multiple awards in national traditional music competitions and festivals. — VNS