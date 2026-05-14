Hải Phòng Legacy Marathon promotes sport activities for green living

Marathon

HẢI PHÒNG — The Hải Phòng Legacy Marathon 2026 will feature nearly 8,300 runners who will act as ambassadors to spread a message of green living to the wider community on May 16-17.

It is an activity in response to the Red Flamboyant Flower Festival 2026, the 71st anniversary of the liberation of Hải Phòng (May 13, 1955-2026), and the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890-2026), promoting the movement 'All people follow the great example of Uncle Hồ'.

The two-day event, to be held on Vũ Yên Island, will see the participation of the nation''s leading marathoners such as former SEA Games winner and reigning national champion Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ and rising star Huỳnh Anh Khôi who have dominated the national races in recent years.

According to the organisers, despite a record number of participants, Lệ remains the top contender in the women’s category after consistently delivering strong performances throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Khôi is expected to break the national record after consistently setting new personal bests, with his latest time just 20 seconds shy of the current record of 2hr 18.43min.

There will be many activities for runners on the Expo day before they compete in four race categories: men's and women's 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km events on race day, May 17.

Organised by the local Culture, Sports and Tourism Department and Zaha Việt Nam Company, the tournament carries the message "Run Fast – Live Green".

The initiative is linked to Thái An Holdings' international Art for Climate and Sports for Climate Action programme to raise public awareness about climate change, using sports as a platform to promote environmental protection and to support Việt Nam’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Plogging is encouraged among athletes and supporters around Thiên Văn Hill area and along the race routes.

Nguyễn Khoa Trường, CEO of Thái An Holdings – the gold sponsor of the tournament, said: “Culture and sports possess immense power to shape our lives, regardless of where we are in the world. Through Art for Climate, creativity, heritage, culture and sports have the unique ability to transcend boundaries, evoke emotions and inspire concrete actions to protect our planet.” — VNS