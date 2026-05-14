Việt Nam's jujitsu squad ready to grapple for glory

Jujitsu

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s 12-strong jujitsu squad are set to lock horns with the world as they compete at the 2026 World Championships Jujitsu Contact from May 14-17 in Kemer, Antalya, Turkey.

The team will face around 250 rivals from 16 countries and regions across the Adults, U21, U18 and Masters categories for both men and women at the Göynük Atatürk Sports Hall.

Among them, Phùng Thị Huệ, Hoàng Thị Nhật Quế, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc and Đào Hồng Sơn are the strongest contenders expected to bring home medals.

Huệ is the nation’s most decorated martial artist, having collected titles across all international levels in the women’s 45kg category. She has recently moved into coaching.

However, Contact and Contact-Head Impact Free remain her strongest events and she returns to the national team for this competition.

Quế, who won the Asian championship title in 2024, will compete in the women’s 70kg category. Trúc, the reigning Asian champion, will take part in the women’s 100kg division. Meanwhile, 2022 World Beach Games champion Sơn will vie for glory in the men’s 56kg category.

The remaining athletes are Trần Hồng Ân, Trần Việt Hoàn, Nguyễn Thùy Duyên, Nguyễn Tiến Triển, Hoàng Thị Loan, Vũ Thị Anh Thư, Nguyễn Thu Hoài and Nguyễn Thị Lệ. — VNS