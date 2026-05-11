Weightlifters hunt Asian medals in India

Weightlifting

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes are seeking for their top three finishes from the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 in India, a key preparation for the 20th Asian Games in the next few months.

“They have well prepared for the championship. They will test their technique and review their practice in India where they will also find their main rival in the Asian Games in Japan in September," said Nguyễn Huy Hùng, an official of Việt Nam Team.

Among five lifters, Trần Minh Trí shoulders heavy task. He won gold in the men's 67kg category last year and is expected to repeat his achievement. However, Trí will face with more challenge after change his category to 65kg where he will face strong rivals from China, South Korea, Japan, North Korea, and Uzbekistan.

"Trí worked hard and really focused for the competition. We hope that he would lift as well as he did during practice which will push him to the podium," said Hùng.

Other Vietnamese athletes are Nguyễn Thị Thu Trang (women's 48kg), Nguyễn Hoài Hương (women's 53kg), Quàng Thị Tâm (women's 59kg), and Lại Gia Thành (men's 55kg).

"We believe that if our lifters maintain composure and employ effective tactics, they are capable of winning at least a gold medal at this championship," Hùng said.

Last year, in addition to Trí's gold, Việt Nam took one silver and one bronze.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 are being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, from May 11-17, marking the country's first time hosting the event since 1982. The competition features 172 athletes from 28 nations at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre. — VNS