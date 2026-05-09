VTV9 - Bình Điền Cup attracts strong teams with big prizes

HÀ NỘI — The International Women's Volleyball Tournament – VTV9 - Bình Điền Cup 2026 – will feature strong competition as the host teams set their sights on the title.

One of the most prestigious volleyball events in Việt Nam, the tournament’s 15th edition has attracted eight notable teams, including five domestic clubs: VTV Bình Điền Long An, LPBank Ninh Bình, Signal Corps, Hà Nội Tasco Auto and VietinBank.

The remaining three teams are strong Asian clubs from abroad: Gunma Green Wings of Japan, Suwon City of South Korea and Jiangsu of China.

“Every tournament brings excitement and surprises, which are always major attractions for fans. We have invited high-quality guest teams and expect competitive matches and entertaining performances,” said Nguyễn Huỳnh Điệp, a representative of the Việt Nam Volleyball Federation.

Meanwhile, coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt said all players from the Việt Nam national team would compete for their respective clubs, promising an exciting and highly entertaining tournament for fans.

Teams will compete in two groups of four during the group stage, which begins on May 15 at the Tây Ninh Province Gymnasium. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, while the final is scheduled for May 23.

Prize money totalling VNĐ1.2 billion (US$45,600) will be awarded to teams and outstanding individuals.

In the previous edition in 2024, Japan’s PFU BlueCats defeated LPBank Ninh Bình 3-1 to claim the title. Signal Corps secured third place after beating VTV Bình Điền Long An 3-0 in the bronze-medal match. — VNS