Việt Nam take home first ever World Cup medal in archery

Archery

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese archers won a historic bronze medal from the Shanghai 2026 Hyundai Archery World Cup stage 2, which is being held in China.

Việt Nam defeated the US 5-3 in the men's team recurve event third-place playoff on May 7 at the Yuanshen Sports Centre. It was the nation's first-ever podium in Hyundai Archery World Cup history.

Their win was impressive as Việt Nam were almost unknown in the archery world, while the US were the world No 2 team who had just pocketed a gold medal at the 2026 Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage 1 last month.

On their way to the podium, Việt Nam's team of Lê Quốc Phong, Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ and Nguyễn Duy beat Spain 5-1 and Israel 5-1 before losing 1-5 to a powerful South Korea team featuring Olympic champions Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok and Kim Je-deok in the semi-finals.

The tournament will last until May 10, and Việt Nam still have chances to win medals in individual events with Nguyễn Duy competing in the men's recurve and Lộc Thị Đào and Triệu Huyền Diệp in the women's recurve category. — VNS