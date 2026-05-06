32 teams to vie for Việt Nam's seven-a-side football championship title.

Football

HÀ NỘI — The annual National Seven-a-side Football Championship 2026, Việt Nam Premier League (VPL-S7) will feature 32 participating teams, promising competitive tournament in its seventh season later this week.

The tournament by VietFootball will begin with qualifiers in three regions. The Northern regional competiton (HPL-S13) will take place in Hà Nội from May 9 to July 11 with 12 clubs. The Southern event (SPL-S8) will feature 12 squads in HCM City from May 10 to July 12. The Central tournament (ĐPL-S5) will be held with eight teams in Đà Nẵng from May 24 to July 5.

They will vie for eight slots in the Finals which will be organised on July 18-25 in Hà Nội.

According to the organising committee, the seventh season will see strong teams from all three regions, who would make matches more competitive and watchable than ever.

With its message of Football for Community, the championship seeks to promote sportsmanship, inspire proactive lifestyles, and bring the community together.

Addressing at the press conference on May 5, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Hồng Minh said: "The VPL has achieved remarkable growth, evolving from its first amateur tournament 13 years ago into a national championship, and establishing a well-structured ecosystem with synchronised rules, regulations, and an active transfer market.

"It has not only strongly developed but also become Vietnamese brand and known internationally."

In six previous events, Đại Từ FC proved their strength with two trophy in 2024 and 2025.

Last year, Thiên Khôi FC shattered Đại Từ’s dream of a title hat-trick, clinching victory 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regular time

The VPL-S7, which received millions of view in all online platforms last season, will be live broadcast on MyTV. — VNS