Việt Nam tie Thailand 2-2, preparing for next rival at Asian U17 Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese players were praised after their twice coming from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Thailand in the Group A opener of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre on May 1 in China.

Vietnamese Phan Thị Thu Phương’s sublime free-kick canceled out Thai Kurisara Limpawanich’s opener. Miricah Shealagh Murdoch restored Thailand’s lead just before the break but Nguyễn Thị Thanh struck in second half added time to salvage a point for Việt Nam.

Coach Okiyama Masahiko was pleased with his players' performance and concentration.

“We have a good match with determination and physique remained well until the last minutes of the match. Thailand presented some outstanding players including captain Kurisaka who owned good speed and impressive fitness. But some of them suffered cramps but my players did not although they worked harder and ran more," said Masahiko at the post-match conference.

Thailand controlled the narrative from the outset and almost broke through in the 10th and 18th minutes when Kurisara and teammate Pattaramon Saengta had their threatening opportunities but goalkeeper Bùi Phương Thảo rushed out to make the clearance.

Thailand eventually found the breakthrough in the 27th minute. Aunchidtha Homtago threaded a perfectly weighted pass for Murdoch, who surged down the left and lobbed the ball over Thảo.

Việt Nam responded in the 35th minute, Phương brilliantly curling her free-kick over the wall and beyond goalkeeper Pimlapat Aeewong into the top right corner.

Thailand, however, restored their advantage two minutes later when Pattaramon Saengta slipped a clever through ball to Kurisara, who squared for Thidawan Wangchin to apply a simple finish at the far post.

The second half saw Việt Nam struggling to break through the Thailand defence before Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh set up Thanh to thump home the equaliser past Pimlapat in the additional time.

Looking to the next match again the hosts on May 4, Masahiko said players would have activities for rehab after the tense match before back to training.

"They should quickly recover and reach best form and we will have some changes in tactic to face with China, a strong rival this tournament," said Masahiko who target at least one point from this match.

China began their campaign in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 win against Myanmar.

The win put coach Ma Xiaoxu’s side top of the group, two points ahead of Thailand and Việt Nam. Meanwhile Myanmar, at the bottom position, will seek their first points against Thailand on Monday.

The Asian Cup features 12 teams competing in three groups of four. Eight best teams will qualify for the knockout stage. The final match is scheduled on May 17. — VNS