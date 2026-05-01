FIFA ASEAN Cup will be held in new concept

Football

HÀ NỘI — The newly-launched FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 will be held in a new concept that is designed to boost world ranking points within the region.

Organised by the world football governing body (FIFA) and regional federation (AFF), the September 21-October 6 tournament will feature a two-division "Nations League" style format.

Held in two host locations – Indonesia and Hong Kong – it will offer a new, elite, and competitive structure designed to showcase Southeast Asian football on a global stage.

There has been no confirmation over which sides will populate Division 1 and Division 2, but, according to rankings, the Hong Kong-hosted competition would likely feature Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, the winners of a play-off between Brunei and Timor Leste, and the invited hosts.

Apparently set to be staged in Indonesia, the top flight would then involve Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Việt Nam and the home country.

This concept is to ensure balanced, competitive matches while inviting Hong Kong as hosts helps expand the tournament footprint beyond traditional Southeast Asian borders.

The tournament is scheduled within the official FIFA Days window on September 21-October 6 allowing national teams to call up top players, including those in international leagues, which was previously difficult.

Because it is under the FIFA banner and held on official dates, the tournament carries higher FIFA ranking points than traditional AFF tournaments.

The Video Assistant Referee system will be applied in this championship. — VNS