Lee Oliver Grant Williams makes mark as HCM City Police striker

HCM CITY — At just 19 years old, striker Lee Oliver Grant Williams of HCM City Police is drawing increasing attention in Vietnamese football, thanks to his impressive physique and a modern mindset developed through training at the Stockport County Academy in the UK.

In the V.League 1 match against Hà Tĩnh on April 26, Williams scored the only goal, helping HCM City Police end their losing run. The strike not only secured three crucial points, but also reaffirmed the value of a striker trained in Europe representing HCM City Police.

Born in 2007 in Manchester, England, Williams — who is of English and Vietnamese descent — has built a notable professional record for his age. After progressing through the Stockport County Academy, he was given the chance to experience top-level football in the English League Cup in August 2025 before returning to Việt Nam to pursue a new challenge.

Standing at 1.9m, with strong physical fitness, Williams brings fresh energy to the Police attack. His standout qualities include his height and athleticism as well as his strong aerial ability and intelligent positioning, traits often associated with English-trained forwards.

Although he has joined the domestic league only recently, Williams has quickly made history as the first Vietnamese-English player to score in both V.League 1 and the National Cup. To date, he has netted three goals in 12 appearances, a promising return for a young newcomer in the highly competitive V.League 1.

Williams’ arrival also gives coach Lê Huỳnh Đức an additional tactical option alongside more experienced strikers, such as Nguyễn Tiến Linh.

The young striker is currently completing the naturalisation process. If he continues to develop at his current pace, Williams could become an important long-term asset as a strategic centre-forward option for Vietnamese football in the near future. — VNS