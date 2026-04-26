Ly, Tuân win top prizes of Ecopark City Trail 2026

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Vỹ Viết Ly and Lê Minh Tuân won the seventh season of the Ecopark City Trail 2026 on April 26 in Hưng Yên Province.

The annual tournament featured about 2,000 runners taking part in the men's and women's 21km, 14km, 7km and fun run 3.5km at the world's most beautifully designed urban landscape in 2014.

Ly topped the men's 21km category in a time of 1hr 20.40min while Tuân crossed the finish line after 1:27.14, taking their titles that several seconds faster than their nearest rivals.

Ngô Văn Quân tried his best but failed to catch up with younger and better Ly. He finished second with a gap of 10sec. The third place went to Phạm Tiến Mạnh who clocked 1:21.33.

Phạm Thị Mỹ Duyên was only seven second slower than Duyên, followed by Vũ Thị Duyên who ended her race after 1:37.57.

In the 14km categories, Vũ Hải Toàn (53.29min) and Đồng Thị Mộng Mơ (1:03.48) were the winners. Meanwhile Trương Văn Quân (24min) and Lê Thị Lan (29.31) took the titles in the 7km events.

The Ecopark running event began in 2018 to push the sport exercise movement in the community. Organisers chose Hùng King Commemoration Day as race day to allow families and runners to experience the holiday together amid the lush greenery, capturing beautiful moments.

The 3.5km distance was an ideal option for families and young children, where fun and bonding took priority. The 7km route allowed participants to fully enjoy the beauty of the green landscape on a manageable course. Those looking to improve their fitness opted for the 14km distance, while the 21km race offered a true challenge for runners aiming to push their limits and test their endurance. — VNS