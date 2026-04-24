Ecopark City Trail marks seventh season with big surprises

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — The seventh season of the Ecopark City Trail will be more spectacular than ever, as around 2,000 runners will take part, racing on well-designed routes through the greenest and freshest area in Hưng Yên Province.

On April 26, athletes will choose to run one of four routes – 21km, 14km, 7km or the 3.5km fun run – leading them through the best parts of the Ecopark urban area. Each route will have its own challenges, with different terrains and landscapes from paved, gravel or dirt roads to embankments and cobblestone paths through parks.

Organisers said that runners should just get their shoes on, take a deep breath and enjoy the peaceful natural environment in every step. But if they want to get serious, they need to speed up to reach the top five in each category to win big prizes.

The excitement begins on race-kit day, April 25, when participants will experience something entirely new. Instead of waiting in long lines, they can control intelligent robots to collect their race kits – offering a faster, more engaging alternative to the traditional queue.

Runners are promised more than just a refreshing race immersed in nature – waiting for them at the finish line is a celebratory feast featuring fresh fruit, cold beer and delicious sausages.

After the race, for the first time this year runners will get the chance to fly high with a free hot air balloon flight at Ecopark, an effort made by organisers to entertain every participant to the fullest.

From a height of over 30m, participants will enjoy spectacular panoramic views of Ecopark and be able to admire their running routes from above.

The Ecopark running event began in 2018 to push the sport exercise movement in the community. Organisers chose Hùng King Commemoration Day as race day to allow families and runners to experience the holiday together amid the lush greenery, capturing beautiful moments.

With only one year of rest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all six previous seasons made a strong impression with runners, as the race organisers continually made improvements to give out a better edition year after year. — VNS