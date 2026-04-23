Intellectual property drives growth of Việt Nam’s sports economy

HÀ NỘI — World Intellectual Property (IP) Day, observed annually on April 26, is an opportunity for Việt Nam and the global community to recognise the contributions of inventors and entrepreneurs who expand the boundaries of innovation, drive change and inspire a more creative future.

In 2026, the theme 'Intellectual Property and Sports: Ready, Start, Innovate' highlights the growing relationship between intellectual property and the sports industry, from inspiring athletes to connecting fans worldwide. Lưu Hoàng Long, director of the Intellectual Property Office under the Ministry of Science and Technology, shared his insights.

As the State management agency for intellectual property, how do you interpret the message 'Intellectual Property and Sports: Ready, Start, Innovate' in the context of Việt Nam’s economy and innovation ecosystem?

Each year, the World Intellectual Property Organisation selects a theme that reflects global development trends and underscores the role of intellectual property. In 2026, sport continues to be a main focus, highlighting the close link between the modern sports economy and intellectual property.

Sports have become a global industry worth around US$350 billion. Behind this growth is an invisible but powerful mechanism: the intellectual property system, which protects and maximises the value of innovations, brands and media content related to sports.

Intellectual property in sport can be understood through several pillars. Broadcasting rights generate significant revenue through the commercial exploitation of sports events. Trademark protection enables athletes, clubs, federations and equipment manufacturers to build brands and expand through licensing and franchising. Personal brands of well-known athletes also contribute greatly to the value of sports-related products and services.

The sports industry is also highly innovative. Patents protect advanced technologies used in equipment and performance optimisation, from lightweight materials in footwear and aerodynamic bicycles to data analytics systems that enhance performance and technologies that support refereeing decisions.

Intellectual property also provides legal tools to combat counterfeiting and ambush marketing, which aim to profit unfairly from major sporting events.

Together, innovation, branding and legal protection help create a dynamic sports culture that connects people worldwide. Alongside traditional sports, new areas such as esports have expanded rapidly, attracting hundreds of millions of viewers. As a result, sport is not only culturally significant, but also an important economic sector, with major events capable of generating substantial benefits for host countries.

In the current phase of national development, how is Việt Nam’s intellectual property sector preparing to support the growth of the sports industry?

As Việt Nam enters a new development phase driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, the intellectual property sector is being strengthened as a pillar of the knowledge economy.

The Intellectual Property Office of Việt Nam is advancing comprehensive digital transformation. All stages of industrial property application processing have been digitised, and an online system is fully operational. A national database has also been developed, improving transparency and enabling users to access intellectual property information quickly and efficiently.

Administrative reforms have also been prioritised, particularly efforts to reduce processing time and compliance costs, ensuring that intellectual property services better support businesses and market needs.

In addition, the Intellectual Property Office is promoting the commercialisation of intellectual property rights by shifting the focus from establishing rights to creating market value. This involves aligning intellectual property development with key industries and coordinating with relevant ministries and sectors to support emerging fields, including sports.

The sports industry in Việt Nam offers significant potential, but also places new demands on the intellectual property system. In modern sport, core value increasingly lies in intellectual property assets, such as broadcasting rights, image rights, trademarks and digital content.

A notable example is the strategic agreement between FPT and the Việt Nam Professional Football Joint Stock Company for the 2023-2027 seasons via the FPT Play platform. Broadcasting rights for national football competitions have reached approximately $2.5 million per season, more than 30 times higher than previous contracts, demonstrating a shift from a cost-driven sector to an economic industry based on intellectual property.

How will the key amendments to the Intellectual Property Law, effective from April 1, contribute to innovation and the sports sector?

On December 10, 2025, the National Assembly passed amendments to the Intellectual Property Law (131/2025/QH15), effective from April 1, 2026. This represents an important step in strengthening the legal framework for intellectual property and promoting innovation.

The revised law simplifies procedures and shortens application processing times, allowing organisations and individuals to obtain protection more quickly. It also expands the scope of eligible intellectual property subjects, enabling broader protection.

At the same time, the State encourages and supports the commercialisation of intellectual property rights. Protection mechanisms have been strengthened in both physical and digital environments, giving businesses greater confidence to invest in research, create new intellectual property and effectively exploit these assets.

For the sports sector, these changes are particularly important. Sport is a diverse industry involving many stakeholders and activities, all of which rely heavily on intellectual property from trademarks and industrial designs to copyrighted works and broadcasting rights.

With the updated legal framework, the processes of establishing, protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights in sport will become more efficient and effective. This provides a solid foundation for creativity, investment and business development.

Ultimately, the new law enables stakeholders in the sports sector to confidently pursue innovation and growth, helping unlock the full potential of the sports economy as a high-value industry contributing to national development. — VNS