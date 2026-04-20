Yusuke Adachi to work as adviser for SHB Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Japanese football expert Yusuke Adachi has been brought in as technical adviser for SHB Đà Nẵng after the team suffered three losses in a row.

A source close to the club confirmed that Adachi will not working as an official technical director, but has just been brought in for this difficult time.

SHB Đà Nẵng currently sit in 14th place in V.League 1 with two wins, six draws and 11 losses, 36 points off leaders Hà Nội Police and facing relegation with just seven games to go.

Adachi, an elite coach lecturer of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), worked as a technical director at the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) in 2021-23 before moving to Hà Nội FC.

In the past, Adachi had experience with Bình Phước team and has given coaching courses to some Vietnamese coaches during the AFC’s coach training course in 2017.

SHB Đà Nẵng has recruited Joel Lopez Pissano from Argentina and Brazilian Lucas Ribama. National team member Quế Ngọc Hải and Canadian-Vietnamese Pierre Lamothe are also in the this season's squad.

Earlier this year, SHB Đà Nẵng inked a sponsorship deal with Japanese Takara Joint Stock Company.

SHB Đà Nẵng won the championship in 1992, 2009 and 2012, as well as two National Cup titles in 1993 and 2009. — VNS