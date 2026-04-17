Judo trio to fight for medals at Asian championships

Judo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have three strong fighters desperate for medals at the Asian Judo Championships 2026, a key step in preparation for the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) later this year.

Hà Ngọc Chi, Lâm Thị Ngân Hà and Nguyễn Ngọc Diễm Phương will compete in China until April 18 at the Ordos Sports Development Centre Gymnasium in Ordos City.

They are among nearly 200 fighters from 19 countries and territories across Asia.

Chi will face 14 rivals in the women's 48kg class; Hà will be up against 11 strong contenders in the women's 52kg while Phương will fight 15 opponents in the women's 57kg.

“We have carefully selected suitable athletes to compete in the championships which is part of the IJF World Tour," said Nguyễn Hữu An, head of the Judo Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

"We hope that they will achieve the best possible results.”

An said despite his fighters achieving remarkable results in the Southeast Asian competitions, this was still a big challenge to step up in the continental arena which features many top performers.

The Vietnamese representatives may only have a slim chance to win medals but have trained hard to give their best possible performances.

He said however, with their thorough preparation and progress of the trio since early 2026, there is a possibility they could leave China with medals around their necks.

Việt Nam's last medal was a bronze by Văn Ngọc Tú in the women's U48kg in the 2011 championships in the United Arab Emirates.

ASIAD 20 plan

After China, athletes will return home and take part in the Southeast Asian Judo Championships in May in Bắc Ninh Province.

In the previous championships in the Philippines, Việt Nam won 30 golds in both junior and senior events to dominate the medal tally.

Vietnamese coaches and athletes will also use the tournament to study possible future opponants so that they can build plans for the ASIAD which will be held in September in Japan.

The ASIAD is one of the must important tournaments for Việt Nam in 2026.

As the home country of judo and also the world judo powerhouse, Japanese athletes were always the toughest rivals for Việt Nam as well as many other countries, according to An.

"Competing at the Asian Games has never been easy for judokas," An said.

"We will choose the best athletes and weight categories that we are strongest in and that we feel we have the best opportunities to win.

"Overcoming Japanese fighters is really challenging for us as they are always at the highest level, not only in Asia but also at world events. Many strong rivals of other judo hubs will also come to hunt medals."

Vietnamese athletes have never won a single medal in the history of ASIAD.

In this year's edition, there will be seven weight categories each for men and women and one mixed team category. Judo bouts are scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 3 at the Aichi International Arena. — VNS