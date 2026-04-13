Esports Nations Cup 2026 announces 16 game titles

HCM CITY — The Esports Foundation (EF) has recently confirmed the complete 16-game lineup for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2–29, 2026.

Accordingly, the 16 game titles of ENC 2026 are Apex Legends, Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, EA SPORTS FC, Fatal Fury, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG: Battlegrounds, PUBG MOBILE, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, Trackmania, and VALORANT.

“The full ENC 2026 games lineup wasn’t built around the biggest titles alone, but to create the broadest possible footprint,” said Fabian Scheuermann, chief games officer at the Esports Foundation.

“No single game can do that - different titles reach different regions and communities, and bringing them together is what makes the ENC truly open. The same applies to national reach: some titles open pathways in a few countries, some extend across dozens. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, we’re creating a shared stage for millions of people, opening opportunities for talent to break through and giving communities a reason to rally behind their teams, bringing esports to every corner of the world.”

More than 100,000 players are expected to compete in hundreds of qualification events across 100 markets throughout 2026 for the opportunity to represent their nation and territory at the global stage.

Việt Nam has continued to demonstrate strong competitiveness in global esports. Most recently, the national team secured a historic World Championship title at the PUBG Nations Cup 2025, marking a significant milestone for the country’s presence on the international stage.

At the same time, leading titles such as League of Legends continue to attract a large and highly engaged fanbase, with the 2025 World Championship reaching over 1.2 million concurrent viewers in Việt Nam.

The inclusion of these titles in ENC 2026 creates a relevant pathway for Vietnamese players to compete at the highest level, while further strengthening the country’s presence within the global esports landscape.

The ENC introduces nation-based competition to the global esports calendar in a structured and recurring format. By enabling countries and territories to organise their teams, develop talent pathways and compete on a global stage, the ENC provides a structured framework for expanding participation and strengthening esports ecosystems worldwide.

The ENC is backed by a US$45 million funding commitment, including a $20 million prize pool paid directly to players and coaches across 16 titles. With equal pay per player and coach for the same finishing position, first place awards $50,000 per player, with $30,000 for second place and $15,000 for third place, ensuring a consistent and transparent prize structure across the competition.

The Esports Nations Cup (ENC) is a biennial global esports competition created by the Esports Foundation (EF), a non-profit organisation based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that brings national pride to the world stage.

Launching in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2026, the ENC will feature the world’s best players competing not for their clubs, but for their countries and territories, across a lineup of leading esports titles.

Beyond competition, it aims to fuel fandom, inspire heroes, and provide sustainable pathways for nations, players, and partners to grow within the global esports ecosystem. — VNS