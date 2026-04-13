Young tennis stars serve up global clash in HCM City

HCM CITY — The International Tennis Federation (ITF) U18 J30 Becamex Group Cup 2026 officially opened on April 13 in HCM City, featuring more than 100 promising players from around the world in a key junior competition aimed at developing future tennis talent.

The tournament is among a series of sporting events held to mark major national holidays, including the Hùng Kings Festival (10th day of the third lunar month), Liberation Day of Southern Việt Nam and National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1).

Players from countries and territories including the United States, Singapore, Australia, Thailand and hosts Việt Nam are competing in men’s and women’s singles and doubles across two stages.

The first stage runs from April 12 to 18 and the second from April 19 to 25 at the tennis courts of the New Bình Dương City Community Sports Centre.

Notable Vietnamese players include Nguyễn Nam, Lê Tiến Anh, Phan Bình Bảo Quân and Lê Phú Gia, while their rivals are ranked between 600 and 700 in the ITF junior rankings.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice President of the Việt Nam Tennis Federation Nguyễn Hồng Sơn said: “I believe that every athlete here not only carries a strong desire to win but also a passionate love for tennis. That passion motivates you to overcome your limitations, rise after every defeat and keep moving forward.”

Lằm Vĩnh Phí, the tournament’s CEO, said: “I am delighted that the ITF J30 tournaments held in Việt Nam are receiving increasing attention and participation from many countries. This is a valuable opportunity for young athletes, especially Vietnamese, to compete in an international environment right on home soil, thereby improving their skills and competitive spirit.”

“We will work hard to have a professional, fair and friendly tournament, bringing the best experience to athletes and other participants. We hope that in the future the tournament will be developed to promote local talent in particular and the international tennis movement.” — VNS