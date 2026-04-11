Việt Nam to vie bronze medal against Australia in regional champs

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will play Australia in the third-place playoff of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 on April 12 in Thailand.

Việt Nam lost 2-3 to defending champions Indonesia in the first semi-final tie at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

Andarias Kareth found the opener after nine minutes before doubling the advantage for Indonesia four minutes later.

Just two minutes into the second-half, Vietnamese young striker Nguyễn Đa Hải gave his side a lifeline when he narrowed the gap for Việt Nam’s first goal.

But Muhammad Sanjaya, who has been pivotal in the earlier matches, restored the advantage for Indonesia just a minute later.

And even though Trịnh Công Đại managed to score the second goal for Việt Nam at the half-hour mark, it was not good enough to prevent Indonesia from making the final this year.

In the second tie, Thailand fended off the stiff challenge from Australia 4-3 at the same venue.

Itticha Praphaphan’s ninth minute lead was set aside by Jyden Jacob Harb just a minute later as the score stayed tied all the way to the end of a tense first half.

Muhammad Osamanmusa then stepped up to give Thailand the lead at the half hour, as Mintada Piromyu then put the score at 3-1 a minute later.

Harb’s second of the evening in the 32nd minute received a quick response from Thailand’s Phalaphruek Sarawut three minutes later for the score to stand at 4-2.

Ethan De Melo’s late strike in the 38th minute could not change the inevitable as the score stayed all the way to the final whistle.

The Thais will hunt their regional top place back after losing to Indonesia in previous season in the final on April 12 while Việt Nam are to play Australia for the bronze medal.

Australia are five-time Oceania Football Confederation champion. The team took part in the FIFA Futsal World Cup tournaments seven times but never advanced beyond the group stage of the competition. They are regular guest of the Southeast Asian championship. Their best results were second place in 2007, 2013, 2014 and, 2015.

Việt Nam meanwhile are two time World Cup participant who finished in the quarter-finals in both 2016 and 2021. The team's best results in the region were three silvers in 2009, 2012 and 2024. — VNS