Việt Nam begin regional championship campaign with big win

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam shot to the top of Group A after a 4-0 win over Myanmar in their opening match of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand, laying down an early marker with a four-midable display.

Việt Nam launched strong attacks from the early stages of the match with strikes from Từ Minh Quang, Nguyễn Thịnh Phát and Nguyễn Mạnh Dũng.

They forced the Myanmar side to defend with little resistance and ineffective counter-attacks.

It was Nhan Gia Hưng who opened the scoring in the 12th minute before young forward Nguyễn Đa Hải fired in a brace in the 21st and 22nd minutes. Nguyễn Thạc Hiếu wrapped up the proceedings in the 29th minute.

In the final minutes, Myanmar attempted a fightback but Việt Nam held firm and created further opportunities without scoring.

In the other match of the group, Thailand started well, beating Timor-Leste 4-1.

Muhammad Osamanmusa grabbed the sixth-minute opener, followed by goals from Panas Kittipanuwong in the 12th minute, Jaroondej Muentieng in the 17th and Narongsak Wingwon in the 36th.

Bendito Ramos scored the only goal for Timor-Leste in the 33rd minute.

Việt Nam will play Timor-Leste while Myanmar will meet the hosts on April 7.

Over in Group B, defending champions Indonesia made a strong start with a 7-0 win over Brunei.

Muhammad Sanjaya completed a hat-trick in the fourth, fifth and 17th minutes as Andarias Kareth added a double in the 10th and 24th, followed by goals from Imam Anshori in the 12th and Dewa Rizki in the 16th.

Meanwhile, Australia fought back to beat Malaysia 2-1.

Adam Rayyan Nor Hisam gave Malaysia the lead after seven minutes before Australia responded through Tyler Garner in the 27th minute and Ethan De Melo in the 35th.

Việt Nam's World Cup route

Speaking to reporters about Việt Nam's preparation for the tournament and their World Cup plans, coach Diego Giustozzi said it was the first time he had worked in Asia. He faced challenges in the first months but gradually players and coach came to understand each other and everything improved.

"In the last two years, we strengthened players' mentality and changed our playing style. These activities helped us to go the right way to develop and vie for a slot in the World Cup 2028,” said Giustozzi.

The former World Cup-winning coach said Việt Nam had young and promising players who still needed time to develop and gain international experience. He was pleased with their progress and the strong support from the Việt Nam Football Federation. The regional tournament was one of the steps in his World Cup 2028 campaign.

He said Asian futsal was highly competitive, with up to 12 teams capable of qualifying for the World Cup. The regional championship plays a key role in helping players sharpen their skills and learn from their rivals.

“We need to make the most of official tournaments so that the players can gain practical experience. I am very happy working with the Vietnamese team and seeing them improve every day,” Argentinian Giustozzi said. — VNS