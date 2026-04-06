Ngọc Anh conquers Hà Giang Ultra Trail challenge

Hà Giang Ultra Trail Discovery Marathon has wrapped up with prizes awarded and winners taking the podium. When running the same distance, women may need more resilience and willpower to compensate for less muscular power and speed. Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh, 35, who works in Human Resources for a media company in Hà Nội, won the Women’s Champion title in the race's 70km category. In an exclusive interview with Việt Nam News as she received her medal and prize, she shared her motivations, training tips and future endeavours.

Việt Nam News: Congratulations on winning top women of this race, Ngọc Anh! What was on your mind when you started out in the heavy rain at 4am?

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh: When we started to run in the heavy rain, my feelings were overwhelming because of the harsh weather conditions, slippery running path and limited vision. But after just a few kilometres, I felt very satisfied because this challenging weather made the race more trail-quality, more demanding and more emotionally charged. When I crossed the finish line, my overwhelming feeling was relief and pride, because I had overcome myself in such inconvenient conditions.

Việt Nam News: How did you prepare for this race?

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh: I prepared for this race following a quite demanding syllabus, focusing on increasing endurance, elevation gains and my physical ability to adapt to the actual terrain where I was running. I chose this race because Hà Giang has always had its own charm, with breathtaking yet challenging paths that push me beyond my limits. It is also a place where I wanted to return to conquer a better version of myself.

Việt Nam News: What has running ultra trails brought you? Why do you want to keep running?

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh: Long and challenging running paths like this one bring me many benefits, not only physical improvements, but also uplift my spirit. They teach me resilience, mood control and how to face difficulties. I have grown attached to long ultra trail running because I find my freedom in it, and the feeling that I truly live my life with every step I take.

Việt Nam News: What do you fear most on the long trail? How did you overcome it? Being a woman has its advantages and disadvantages, what are they for you?

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh: During long trails such as the 70km race and beyond, what I have struggled with most is not just the challenging terrain, but physical fatigue and mental low points. To overcome these, I break the course into smaller segments, focusing on each part and maintaining a steady, nourishing flow. Being a woman, I think I have advantages in endurance and sustaining pressure, but sometimes I am not as strong in muscular power and speed. It is important to understand what your body can do to maximise your strengths and minimise your weaknesses.

Việt Nam News: How long do you think you will keep running? Do you have a family or children?

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh: I think I will keep running for a long time, as long as I find it rewarding and remain in good health. For me, running is not only a passion, but also a way to spread and inspire a positive approach to life. I am married with children. If my children enjoy running, I will fully support them, but I want it to come naturally, happily and without pressure.

Việt Nam News: What race is next for you? Who is your running idol?

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh: My next race is the Hà Nội Mountain Race, 60km at Hàm Lợn Mountain in Hà Nội. This is also where I train for all my races, especially cliff hiking to get used to slanted mountain slopes and accumulate elevation gain. During practice, I spend more time on exercises with higher inclines to build endurance and help my body acclimatise to the environment. Training with elevation gain helps your body adapt to a higher heart rate over longer periods, while learning to pace and conserve energy efficiently.

For me, gain training is not only about physical strength, but also patience and self-control during moments of extreme exhaustion. I am very fortunate to learn from my coaches Trần Toản and Vũ Tiến Việt Dũng, who hold impressive records in 100km and 160km trails, and whose discipline and dedication are truly admirable. They taught me the fundamentals when I began trail running and helped me understand how to train strategically for longer races.

Trail running is not just about running further for me; it is a journey of perseverance, pushing forward even when almost exhausted. — VNS