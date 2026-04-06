Speedster Anh lights up Việt Nam’s flanks

HÀ NỘI From a once-controversial figure to a breakout star, midfielder Trương Tiến Anh has emerged as a key linchpin in Việt Nam’s tactical revival during the March 2026 FIFA window.

Under South Korean coach Kim Sang-sik, the national team is undergoing an encouraging transformation, and Anh has become one of the campaign’s most valuable discoveries: a modern winger who functions as a potent spearhead.

Once criticised for his footballing mindset, Anh of Ninh Bình Club has firmly established himself after a string of impressive performances in March’s internationals.

The most striking feature of Việt Nam’s recent victories over Bangladesh and Malaysia was its threat down the flanks. With abundant stamina and blistering pace, Anh has become a constant problem for opposing defences. He rarely stays wide and predictable, instead making a difference with bold, decisive actions.

Anh’s acceleration allows him to burst repeatedly into the channels. Even against strong Malaysia, he displayed remarkable tenacity, winning one-on-one duels through skill and balance.

His game is pragmatic: quick dribbling, sharp observation and fast decision-making to deliver passes or whipped crosses with impressive spin and accuracy.

In Kim’s footballing philosophy, wingers carry heavy responsibilities, supporting attacks while contributing substantially to defence. Anh operates like a shuttle along the right flank, providing balance in Kim’s flexible 3-4-3 or 4-3-3 systems.

When Việt Nam have possession, Anh pushes high to stretch defences and create central space for teammates. When possession is lost, he tracks back swiftly to form multiple defensive layers, helping to close down the opponent’s wing. That tactical flexibility makes him an indispensable link in Kim’s system.

Data-backed impact

The effectiveness of wide play is reflected in the numbers: five of Việt Nam’s six goals across the two matches originated from flank attacks, underlining the value of Anh’s early crosses and low, curling deliveries. His final-pass accuracy has improved markedly, helping forwards find better positions inside the box.

Experts also note his willingness to move inside. At times, he abandons the touchline to penetrate the penalty area like an attacking midfielder, creating overloads and unsettling opponents. That versatility makes Việt Nam’s style more modern and less predictable at the regional level.

Anh’s greatest weapons — speed and the ability to deliver whipping, spin-heavy crosses even at pace —have stabilised Việt Nam’s right flank and helped the team climb 10 places, returning to the top 100 in the FIFA rankings.

If Anh maintains this form, he is set to be a key strategic asset for Việt Nam heading into the 2027 Asian Cup. — VNS