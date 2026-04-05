Tung, Anh win Ultra Trail Hà Giang 2026, marathon events follow in mountainous province

Trail running

TUYÊN QUANG — Vàng A Tung and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh won the longest distance of the seventh Ultra Trail Hà Giang 2026 with impressive results on April 4 in Tuyên Quang Province.

Tung, a runner from Lào Cai Province, finished the 70km category in 9hr 44.43min, one of the best results in the tournament's history.

It was a persuasive win of the young runner who took lead from the first steps until the end of the race. He gave no chance for other runners to catch up with him.

His rivals included Trần Duy Quang, the most famous and experienced trail runner in Việt Nam; Nguyễn Đăng Trung, winner of the 100km class at the Kalaw Ultra Trail Myanmar 2026; and Nguyễn Đăng Hiếu Southeast Asian record holder of running more than 230km in 24 hours in 2023 among many others.

Tung was first runner at every check point of this year race which was partly affected by a landslice that forced the organisers to work hard to solve the problem hours before the start. He was followed by Nguyễn Hoàng Thắng (10:20.13) and Trương Anh Dũng (10:46.24).

At the finish line, he said nothing but posted on his Facebook proudly: "I finish!"

Meanwhile, Ngọc Anh came about hours later to be the female champion.

She overcame 70km after 11:20.51 with brilliant smile and energetic steps. She looked like she just run several kilometres only.

Nguyễn Thị Lệ (13:17.28) and Ngô Thị Thanh Loan (13:20.40) came second and third, respectively.

Lý A Sông (8:22.03) and Phùng Thị Trang (9:53.58) were winners of the men's and women's 55km classes.

Nguyễn Xuân Tứ (6:26.21) and Phưong Thị Hồng Nhung (7:16.29) topped the podiums of the men's and women's 42km.

Meanwhile, Sừng Go Hừ (3:08.44) and Nguyễn Thị Trà Giang (3:55.42) triumphed the men's and women's 25km.

"Dear Hà Giang Ultra! Your race is tougher than my expectation, and you let me clearly understand how hard and jagged rocky terrain is," Giang said.

"Luckily, the weather is quite cool and the 25km is difficult enough for me to overcome with my best. On my race, I receive strong support from local residents.They speak their ethnic minority language but I know they cheer me and wish me to have good result.

"At the finish line, two little girls come to ask me for a hug. They are so cute and I give them my medal and Finish T-shirt. I am really surprised that they come to my hotel later and give me a big box of gifts. I am shocked with the Hà Giang terrain but with cuteness and love from people here, I will comeback and race next year to see them again."

The tournament will continue with the Hà Giang Discovery Marathon on April 5.

They will race in three hill-road routes of 6km, 12km and 21km. All distances begin in the centre of Mèo Vạc Commune.

If the trail runners could pass through the most beautiful routes and destinations in Việt Nam such as Đồng Văn Global Geopark, Stone Plateau, Nho Quê River and Tu Sản Canyon, the road runners will admire 20km Mã Pí Lèng Pass, Pả Vi Plateau and Happiness Road among many other challenges and landmarks.

The event is jointly organised by Race Jungle and Thể thao & Văn hóa (Sports & Culture), a newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency. — VNS