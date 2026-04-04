Vietnamese esports club to join 2026 Esports Foundation Club Partner Programme

HCM CITY — GAM Esports, a leading Vietnamese esports Club, was recently selected for the 2026 Esports Foundation Club Partner Programme, joining 40 leading esports organisations as part of a global initiative supporting a sustainable and connected esports ecosystem, according to the Esports Foundation (EF).

Now in its third year, the US$20-million annual programme provides participating clubs with funding of up to $1 million, alongside strategic support and international exposure, to support clubs in expanding their brands and audiences leading up to and throughout the Esports World Cup 2026.

Since its launch in 2023, the programme has invested more than $100 million into clubs across the Club Partner Programme and Club Championship, supporting development across competitive operations, marketing and fan engagement.

The programme establishes a distinctive model for partnership in global sport, enabling clubs to access funding to grow their brands and audiences through marketing and storytelling that showcase the personalities, talent and journeys of players.

The 40 selected clubs reach a combined audience of more than 300 million fans worldwide, highlighting the influence of club-led communities in shaping how audiences engage with competitive gaming.

Spanning North America, Europe, MENA, China, Korea, Southeast Asia, India and Latin America, the 2026 cohort reflects the global reach and continued development of esports across regions.

As part of the club partner programme, GAM Esports will activate a range of initiatives across the season, including content, creator collaborations, fan campaigns and live experiences such as watch parties and community events, bringing fans closer to the Club and the Esports World Cup.

“The Esports Foundation Club Partner Programme reaches fans globally and changes the way they experience esports,” said Hans Jagnow, Director, Clubs, National Teams and Players Relations at the Esports Foundation.

The EF Club Partner Programme enables clubs to grow and activate their audiences through content, campaigns and live experiences across the season. In 2025, participating Clubs delivered more than 300 million campaign views and engaged over 10 million fans across 370 initiatives, including original content, fan events and digital activations. More than 130 watch parties were hosted globally, while the Superfan programme brought over 2,000 fans to the EWC 2025 arenas in Riyadh. — VNS