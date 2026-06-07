Thai PM’s official visit to Việt Nam reflects high regard for bilateral ties: ambassador

BANGKOK – Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng highlighted the significance and goals of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Việt Nam from June 8 to 9 to attend the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum in Hà Nội during a recent interview with Vietnam News Agency resident correspondents in Bangkok.

Hùng called the visit a historic milestone of great significance, as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, with both governments and citizens marking the occasion through a series of events.

The trip, which comes just 10 days after the official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and his wife, is a clear signal of Thailand’s high regard for the relationship and its determination to drive forward a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership sealed in 2025.

Anutin’s attendance at the forum highlights Thailand’s strong backing not just of bilateral ties, but also ASEAN-led initiatives to push community building, solidarity and dialogue to tackle regional challenges. The forum also gives Thailand a platform to share its perspectives and experience, feeding into collective work to identify effective solutions and build a stronger, more dynamic and sustainable ASEAN Community.

The ASEAN Future Forum, proposed by Việt Nam at the ASEAN Summit in 2023, will carry the theme 'Shaping a Shared Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred Development' this year, Hùng said.

Both Việt Nam and Thailand are key ASEAN members with critical roles in advancing the forum’s goals. The event will provide a venue for delegates to share experience and approaches in building the ASEAN Community, address common challenges and map out the bloc’s future direction.

The two nations share common goals in sustainable development through digital transformation, green transition and responses to traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including energy security and transnational crime. Along with other countries and international organisations, they will use the forum to discuss initiatives tackling challenges that affect not just individual nations, but the entire region.

As for the embassy’s plans to mark the 50th anniversary, Hùng said it is partnering with relevant agencies to accelerate delegation exchanges at all levels through year-end.

Diplomatic ties ultimately must serve the people, making people-to-people exchange, especially cultural and arts activities that build community closeness and mutual understanding, a vital pillar. The embassy is preparing a 'Việt Nam Week in Thailand' featuring cultural performances and screenings of Vietnamese films, he said.

The embassy already hosted an artist exchange and plans gatherings of poets and writers in the next few months to encourage the creation of works that celebrate the occasion.

It is also working with businesses, friendship associations and community organisations from both countries to arrange mutual visits, exchanges and youth engagement activities in the remaining months of the year, Hùng added. VNA/VNS