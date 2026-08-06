Việt Nam–Australia ties poised for new development breakthroughs

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming state visit to Australia by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm will consolidate political trust at the highest level, provide fresh momentum for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and set priorities for the coming period, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm.

Tâm told the Vietnam News Agency that the visit carries special historical significance as the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership enters a new phase with broad opportunities and substantial room for cooperation.

After more than half a century of diplomatic relations and comprehensive cooperation, the two countries have increasingly shared strategic interests and have a growing need to strengthen coordination in responding to profound changes in the international environment.

General Secretary and President Lâm's visit, therefore, offers an opportunity for the countries' leaders to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and enhance coordination at multilateral forums, reaffirming their shared commitment to peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development.

As the highest-level external activity of the Party and State and the first state visit to Australia by a Vietnamese State President, the trip is considered to carry strong political, diplomatic, and symbolic significance. It is also expected to open a new chapter in bilateral relations and demonstrate the strategic vision and determination of both sides to build increasingly effective ties based on mutual trust, respect, and benefit.

The ambassador noted that the significance of the visit extends beyond bilateral relations amid rapid, complex, and unpredictable developments in the regional and global landscape. It will provide an opportunity for the two countries to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening cooperation in addressing common challenges, promote multilateralism, and support a fair and sustainable international order founded on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

The visit will also help implement the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, Tâm said, hoping that its success will further affirm the strategic value of the bilateral partnership to the long-term interests of both countries, as well as to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world.

The diplomat expected the top leader’s visit to create new momentum for the two countries to effectively implement strategic cooperation orientations, translate political commitments into concrete, long-term and substantive programmes, and deliver practical benefits to the people and business communities of both countries.

He identified science and technology, innovation, and the digital economy as areas with strong potential for breakthroughs. A Tech Connect forum in Sydney will provide a major platform for agencies, universities, research institutes, and businesses to expand cooperation in high-value sectors.

He also highlighted sustainable supply chains and economic resilience, with energy, food security, and infrastructure likely to become priorities. Traditional areas such as trade, investment, education, and healthcare are also expected to gain fresh momentum.

Looking back on more than two years since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Tâm said bilateral cooperation has developed strongly and substantively across almost all fields, reflecting growing political trust on both sides to translate high-level commitments into concrete results.

According to the diplomat, political trust has strengthened through high-level visits and contacts, dialogue mechanisms, and close coordination at regional and international forums. The economy, trade, and investment cooperation remain important pillars. In the first six months of 2026, two-way trade reached US$8.1 billion, up nearly 22 per cent year-on-year, with Việt Nam's exports to Australia rising more than 25 per cent to $3.8 billion. Australia is currently among Việt Nam's top 10 partners in trade, tourism, and official development assistance (ODA).

Defence and security cooperation has also expanded, notably with the first ministerial-level Security Dialogue in Canberra in October 2024 and the first participation by a Vietnamese naval vessel in Australia-hosted Exercise Kakadu in Darwin the same year.

Science, technology, and innovation are emerging as new drivers. The two countries have advanced the second phase of the Aus4Innovation programme and cooperation under a memorandum of understanding on innovation. Meanwhile, education remains another bright spot, with Australia providing around 70 undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships to Vietnam annually. Vietnam is currently the fourth-largest source of international students in Australia, with around 20,000 Vietnamese students studying at Australian institutions or under Australian education programmes in Việt Nam.

With solid political trust, complementary economies, and strong commitment from the two countries’ leaders, the ambassador expressed confidence that the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen and become an example of equal and win-win cooperation, contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS