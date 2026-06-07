Timor-Leste PM arrives in Hà Nội for official visit, 3rd ASEAN Future Forum

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão arrived in Hà Nội on Sunday afternoon, beginning his official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 7–10 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng.

Welcoming the delegation at the Nội Bài International Airport were member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngô Lê Văn, and Vietnamese Chargé d’Affaires to Timor-Leste Phạm Bình Đàm. Timor-Leste Ambassador to Việt Nam João Pereira was also present.

Accompanying Prime Minister Gusmão are Deputy Prime Ministers Francisco Kalbuady Lay and Mariano Asanami Sabino, Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Education Dulce de Jesus Soares, Minister of Commerce and Industry Philip Nino Pereira, and other senior officials.

Born on June 20, 1946, in Manatuto, PM Gusmão has held many key positions, including President of Timor Leste (2002–2007), and Prime Minister in 2007–2012, 2012-2014 and since 2023.

According to Vietnamese Chargé d’Affaires Phạm Bình Đàm, the visit is significant not only for bilateral relations but also for Timor-Leste’s ASEAN integration following its admission as the association’s 11th member.

Timor Leste leaders' frequent visits to Việt Nam in recent years and their participation in major events hosted by Việt Nam underscore Timor-Leste’s high regard for bilateral relations as well as its recognition of Việt Nam's role and standing in the region.

The visit reflects the two countries’ shared desire to further advance bilateral relations across multiple areas. The visit can also be seen as a concrete step in implementing the Resolution of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's 14th National Congress, which identifies foreign affairs as a vital and regular mission serving the country’s security and development interests.

It is expected to elevate the close, substantive and effective relationship between Việt Nam and Timor-Leste to a new level, in line with the interests of both nations and their people, while contributing to the building of a united, inclusive and resilient ASEAN.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign a number of important cooperation documents, creating a stronger legal framework for expanded collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.

Ahead of the visit, Timor-Leste Ambassador João Pereira highlighted Việt Nam's wholehearted support for his country’s development, particularly in telecommunications, which he described as a symbol of successful bilateral cooperation.

He expressed his hope for stronger collaboration in agriculture, aquaculture, mining, and oil and gas, and noted Timor-Leste’s interest in drawing on the success of the Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) model to develop a Việt Nam–Timor-Leste Industrial Park (V-TIP) in Dili. — VNA/VNS