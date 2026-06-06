PM Lê Minh Hưng to lead committee tackling post-war bomb, mine and chemical legacy

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng will head the National Steering Committee for Overcoming the Consequences of Post-War Bombs, Mines and Chemical Agents in Việt Nam, under a decision signed and promulgated on June 5.

General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, will serve as Permanent Deputy Head of the committee. He is joined as Deputy Head by Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trịnh Việt Hùng and Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan.

The committee is tasked with researching and proposing to the Prime Minister directions, priorities and solutions for addressing major cross-sector issues, as well as measures to mobilise domestic and international resources to remediate the consequences of post-war bombs, mines and chemical agents.

It will also assist the Prime Minister in directing, co-ordinating and supervising ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Government-attached bodies and provincial People's Committees in carrying out programmes and plans related to the post-war legacy.

In addition, the committee will organise reviews and assessments of progress on key tasks and solutions in this area, and carry out other duties as assigned by the Prime Minister. — VNS