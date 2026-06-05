Việt Nam shares vision, preparations for APEC 2027

MOSCOW — Việt Nam has reaffirmed its strong commitment to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and shared its vision and preparations for hosting APEC 2027, highlighting the need to strengthen regional cooperation amid profound changes in the global and regional economic landscape.

Joining a delegation led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc during a visit to Russia and participation in the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng attended a panel discussion titled “Russia–APEC: Broad Cooperation Prospects on the Horizon until 2035” on June 5.

The session brought together Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin, China’s Chair of the 2026 APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) Chen Xu, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat Eduardo Pedrosa, and representatives of major Russian enterprises and investment funds.

Addressing the discussion, Hằng emphasised that the Asia-Pacific has been a major driver of the global economy over the past three decades. She noted that the region’s success has been built on economic integration, open markets, trade and investment liberalisation, innovation and a strong commitment to cooperation.

Recognising APEC’s important contributions to regional growth, connectivity and sustainable development, she stressed that the forum should continue to strengthen its role as the leading platform for economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.

Looking ahead to 2035, she identified three key priorities for APEC: advancing free and open trade and investment; enhancing the resilience of economies and supply chains; and maximising opportunities arising from science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth.

The deputy minister also underlined the importance of stronger coordination between APEC and other regional and global mechanisms, including ASEAN, the G20, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and other frameworks, in order to improve efficiency and optimise resources in addressing common challenges.

Reaffirming Việt Nam’s longstanding commitment to APEC and the Asia-Pacific region, Hằng noted through its successful hosting of APEC in 2006 and 2017, Việt Nam introduced a number of initiatives related to APEC reform, inclusive economic and social development, and human resources development in the digital era.

She shared that Việt Nam is currently dedicating significant resources and actively preparing for its role as host of APEC 2027. The country looks forwards to working closely with China, host of APEC 2026, as well as future host economies and other APEC members to advance cooperation for peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond, contributing to the realisation of the APEC Vision for the benefit of people and businesses across the Asia-Pacific.

Participants in the event appreciated Việt Nam’s role, vision, and proactive preparations for APEC 2027.

They expressed confidence that Việt Nam will continue substantially helping promote dialogue, economic integration and cooperation towards an open, resilient and prosperous Asia-Pacific. They also highlighted the country’s dynamic development and potential as a partner in investment, trade and financial services. — VNA/VNS