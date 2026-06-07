Celebrated Russian contemporary ballet troupe to perform in Việt Nam this October

HÀ NỘI — Eifman Ballet, a well-known contemporary Russian dance company, will perform stage masterpiece Eugene Onegin in both Hà Nội and HCM City this October.

The return of Eifman Ballet is widely regarded as one of the most anticipated arts events of 2026. Organised by the Saigon Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO), the production continues the orchestra’s mission of bringing world-class international performing arts closer to Việt Nam.

Beyond a highly anticipated reunion between the world-renowned ballet company and Vietnamese audiences, the production marks the next chapter in an artistic journey that began spectacularly with Anna Karenina, a work that captivated the country’s performing arts community and generated widespread acclaim last year.

Behind Eifman Ballet’s success is Boris Eifman, widely acclaimed by critics as a master of “psychological ballet” in contemporary theatre.

Over nearly five decades of artistic creation, he has developed a distinctive choreographic language that blends classical ballet technique with profound psychological insight into human character. His works have been staged in more than 40 countries, captivating millions of audience members around the world.

Premiering in St. Petersburg in 2009, Eugene Onegin is based on the verse novel of the same name by Russia’s literary giant Alexander Pushkin. Widely regarded as one of the finest contemporary ballet works of the 21st century, the production has consistently earned critical acclaim from international reviewers.

Departing from Pushkin’s original 19th-century Russian setting, Eifman places the characters in a contemporary world shaped by profound social change and shifting traditional values.

At the heart of the story is Eugene Onegin, a cold, arrogant and emotionally detached young man who rejects the sincere love of the young Tatyana. Only after realising the true value of her devotion does he come to understand what he has lost — but by then, it is already too late.

With the theme 'Too Late for Love', Eugene Onegin is far more than a tale of unfulfilled romance. The production explores universal questions about the arrogance of youth, the lessons of maturity and the profound regret that arises when people come to recognise what matters most only after it has slipped away.

A distinctive feature of Eifman’s staging is his complete absence of spoken dialogue. All emotions, conflicts and psychological transformations are conveyed through bodily movement, choreographic language and haunting moments of silence on stage. This approach is what gives the work its extraordinary emotional power.

Eugene Onegin brings together a leading creative team. The stage design is by Zinovy Margolin, while costumes are created by Olga Shaishmelashvili, Pyotr Okunev and Anna Yakushchenko. Lighting design is handled by Gleb Filshtinsky in collaboration with Boris Eifman.

One of the defining elements of the production’s appeal is its musical score. Rather than relying solely on the familiar classical works of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Eifman boldly incorporates contemporary rock compositions by Alexander Sitkovetsky. This fusion creates a fresh auditory experience, breaking down the boundaries between academic art and a modern sensibility.

Organisers describe Eugene Onegin as a major cultural event in which classical ballet meets contemporary emotion. The production is not only aimed at ballet enthusiasts or admirers of Russian literature, but also at younger audiences who are increasingly drawn to meaningful and immersive cultural experiences.

According to SPO representatives, the growing presence of a younger generation of art-loving audiences – open to international cultural values and eager for world-class performances – signals a positive outlook for the future of performing arts in Việt Nam.

This maturing audience base is expected to provide a strong foundation for international stage masterpieces to continue finding resonance on Vietnamese stages.

In addition to the performances, the programme will feature an Imperial Lounge reserved for special guests. Designed with inspiration from Russian aristocratic aesthetics and complemented by luxury brand collaborations, the space aims to elevate the overall artistic experience.

Eugene Onegin will be performed at the Hòa Bình Theatre in HCM City from October 21 to 24 and at the Việt Nam–Soviet Friendship Cultural Palace in Hà Nội from October 28 to 3. — VNS