UNESCO names Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng a World Biosphere Reserve

HÀ NỘI — Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park in the central province of Quảng Trị has been officially included in UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

The announcement was made on June 5 by the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme, an intergovernmental scientific initiative launched by UNESCO. The recognition came during the Council’s 38th Session, held in Hernandarias, Republic of Paraguay.

With this designation, Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng joins the world’s representative ecosystems and landscapes within the network, which is dedicated to conserving biodiversity, advancing scientific research and monitoring, and providing models of sustainable development for humanity.

This is the third time UNESCO has honoured Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng, following its inscription as a World Natural Heritage Site in 2003 and again in 2015. The new status not only reaffirms the site’s outstanding universal value but also creates fresh opportunities for conservation and sustainable growth at the local level.

Phạm Hồng Thái, Director of the Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park Management Board, has described the recognition as a significant milestone for Quảng Trị Province and for Việt Nam as a whole.

“This designation further affirms Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng’s outstanding values in terms of biodiversity, tropical limestone forest ecosystems, striking natural landscapes, and distinctive geological and geomorphological features,” Thái said.

He further noted that the inscription reflects the international community’s appreciation of Việt Nam’s sustained efforts in protecting nature, preserving biodiversity, and promoting sustainable development. At the same time, it provides momentum for local authorities to strengthen resource management, enhance environmental protection, and link conservation with community livelihoods and sustainable tourism.

According to UNESCO’s approved dossier, the Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng Biosphere Reserve covers 515,830ha, comprising a core zone of 123,326ha, a buffer zone of 220,055ha, and a transition zone of 172,449ha. The reserve is home to more than 159,300 residents.

UNESCO’s global network currently includes 759 biosphere reserves across 136 countries. With Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng’s addition, Việt Nam now counts 11 World Biosphere Reserves. This recognition is expected to drive socio-economic development, particularly tourism in Quảng Trị, while elevating the province’s profile on the global map of nature conservation and sustainable tourism, in pursuit of green growth and long-term sustainability. — VNS