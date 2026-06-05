Young people share Chinese language, culture love in Dialogue of Understanding event

HÀ NỘI — The Chinese Cultural Centre in Hà Nội has joined hands with partners to promote the Chinese language and culture in Việt Nam through a series of events, including a recent programme titled Dialogue of Understanding – Accompanying Youth to Beautify Language Together.

The event featured the participation of Vietnamese and Chinese students, lecturers and officials from various academic institutions in Hà Nội.

Zhang Deshan, Director of the Chinese Cultural Centre, praised the students who overcame geographical distances, brought with them a love for culture, and enthusiastically participated in the programme.

“The theme of the programme is highly relevant and practical in today’s context. It not only vividly reflects the essence of Việt Nam–China relations, which are grounded in exchange, cooperation, mutual respect, and shared benefits, but also addresses the needs of an increasingly interconnected and rapidly changing world.

It provides an opportunity for nations and peoples to deepen mutual understanding, strengthen trust, and seek common ground through dialogue, exchange, and cooperation. In doing so, it contributes to building an environment of peace, collaboration, and shared prosperity.”

At the event, participants enjoyed Chinese-style art performances by Vietnamese students, as well as interesting Chinese voice-over performances, listened to emotionally rich Chinese poetry recitations, and witty and engaging fast-paced speaking performances.

The culture-exchange event was considered to promote understanding between the youth of the two countries, helping them bond and become closer, and continuously strengthening the youth foundation and basis for building a strategically significant Việt Nam–China community with a shared future.

Zhang noted that Việt Nam and China were close neighbours connected by mountains and rivers. He said that, throughout history, exchanges among scholars and intellectuals, the sharing of classical works, and the interaction of folk arts and customs have enabled the two civilisations to learn from and complement each other, giving rise to a rich tradition of cultural exchange spanning millennia.

Chinese-language teaching in Việt Nam has seen strong growth in recent years, attracting a growing number of young people eager to learn the language and deepen their understanding of China.

Meanwhile, cultural exchanges in theatre, calligraphy, painting, music, and dance are regularly organised, fostering interaction between the artistic traditions of the two nations and allowing their cultural heritage to thrive in a modern context.

Zhang said every participant in the event shared a passion for the Chinese language and culture and served as a new-generation ambassador of Việt Nam–China friendship. They overcame language barriers in pursuit of common interests and have come together through the bridge of the Chinese language. Their presence was a vivid and authentic testament to the spirit of mutual understanding and people-to-people connection in today’s world.

He hoped the participants would appreciate the beauty of language through the artistic performances, expand their perspectives, and deepen their understanding of culture through dialogue and exchange. They therefore could play an active role in promoting exchanges and friendship between Việt Nam and China, fostering mutual learning and understanding while striving for personal growth and development. — VNS