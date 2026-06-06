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Thousands of visitors flock to Southern Việt Nam's largest spiritual festival

June 06, 2026 - 22:48
Thousands of visitors attended the opening ceremony of the Bà Chúa Xứ (Lady of the Realm) Goddess Festival at Sam Mountain, known as the largest spiritual event in southern Việt Nam, on June 6 in Vĩnh Tế Ward, An Giang Province.
The opening ceremony of the Bà Chúa Xứ (Lady of the Realm) Goddess Festival at Sam Mountain features art performances showcasing the long history and cultural heritage of An Giang Province. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh

AN GIANG — Thousands of visitors attended the opening ceremony of the Bà Chúa Xứ (Lady of the Realm) Goddess Festival at Sam Mountain, known as the largest spiritual event in southern Việt Nam, on June 6 in Vĩnh Tế Ward, An Giang Province.

Recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in 2024, the festival is held annually from the 22nd to the 27th day of the fourth lunar month.

It aims to pay tribute to the Bà Chúa Xứ Goddess and the province's founding forefathers, while offering prayers for peace, prosperity and happiness.

On June 7, the event will feature a palanquin procession ritual to bring the statue of the Bà Chúa Xứ Goddess from the top of Sam Mountain to the temple at the foot of Sam Mountain.

The event will also feature a bathing ceremony to change the clothes and jewellery of the statue of the goddess and the presentation of offerings.

Lê Văn Phước, deputy chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, said the festival holds significant meaning in the cultural and spiritual life of An Giang Province's locals, reflecting the historical and cultural values of the land.

Preserved and practised through generations of locals, the festival affirms the rich cultural identity of Việt Nam's four ethnic groups of Kinh, Hoa, Chăm and Khmer.

The province aims to further develop the festival into a major cultural and tourism landmark, promoting local products through the event and fostering sustainable tourism development.

An Giang Province is home to 153 ranked heritage sites, one intangible cultural heritage inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and 11 intangible cultural heritages on the national register. — VNS

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