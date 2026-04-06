Đà Nẵng Beach Volleyball Tournament set to start

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng Beach Volleyball Tournament will take place for visitors and local residents at Ariyana Beach Garden from 6 to 9.30pm between April 9 and 12.

The event’s organisers said the registration fee for the country's largest beach volleyball tournament starts from VNĐ100,000, offering games on the sand for both elite athletes and first-time players.

Competition will be scheduled for five categories, including men’s elite 2x2, men’s medium 2x2, women’s 2x2, mixed 2x2 and mixed 4x4, with total prize money of VNĐ62 million (US$2,400). The tournament will be held under official International Volleyball Federation rules.

Live DJs and music performances will also be staged during the tournament, while other games and a dedicated area for children will be included.

Organisers will offer visitor tickets from VNĐ100,000 (around $4) per day, or VNĐ200,000 ($8) for a three-day pass.

Registration and draws will take place starting at 6pm on April 9.

Ariyana Convention Centre Đà Nẵng, a major destination in the central beach city, was given the ASEAN MICE Venue Award for 2026, igniting what is expected to be a successful year for Đà Nẵng tourism.

Beach volleyball and other coastal sports are often played as entertainment for visitors during the summer holidays in Đà Nẵng, which boasts 17 beaches.

The city has designated golf and MICE tourism as two major draws for visitors.

In 2024, an impressive demonstration of footvolley – a form of football played in the style of volleyball that originated in Brazil – was performed on a city beach by a team of Brazilian football legends during the Brazil-Việt Nam Football Festival.

Beach volleyball is one of the most popular sports in the region, along with paragliding, parasailing, beach soccer, surfing, kayaking and kite flying.

Last weekend, the city held Đà Nẵng tourism week in HCM City. The tourism promotion programme was aimed at drawing domestic and international visitors to Đà Nẵng. VNS