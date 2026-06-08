Việt Nam, France decorate Đà Nẵng fireworks in the second night

ĐÀ NẴNG — The host Z121 Vina Pyrotech-Việt Nam and Lux Factory Pok 2.0 from France continued the second night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026 with a multi-colour art performance, depicting the theme of the night, Heritage, in the Hàn River.

Lauded as the ‘poets of light’, Lux Factory decorated the night with their world-renowned symphonic display that blend pyrotechnics, music, and contemporary visual storytelling, a mastery proven by their prestigious Gold Jupiter win in Montreal in 2025.

The French team emphasized their performance – Heritage, Đà Nẵng Shines – in promoting the beauty of the beach city by multi-layers fireworks on the Hàn River banks.

Meanwhile, Z121 Vina Pyrotech, last year runner-up, described the unique traditional culture of Việt Nam with slow rhythms.

The festival’s organisers said the third night – under the theme Culture will see two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy and Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks contesting in a two-powerhouse play on June 13.

Earlier, Đà Nẵng-Việt Nam the defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China debuted the festival in the opening night on May 30th.

The 2026 edition of DIFF, which will be taking from May 30 to July 11, is seen as one of the most distinctive cultural and tourism events in the tourism hub. — VNS