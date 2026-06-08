Việt Nam, France decorate Đà Nẵng fireworks in the second night

|A fireworks performance of the host Z121 Vina Pyrotech-Việt Nam in the second night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026 on June 6. The team had a perfect show with Lux Factory Pok 2.0 from France. — Photos courtesy of Lê Lâm
ĐÀ NẴNG — The host Z121 Vina Pyrotech-Việt Nam and Lux Factory Pok 2.0 from France continued the second night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026 with a multi-colour art performance, depicting the theme of the night, Heritage, in the Hàn River.
Lauded as the ‘poets of light’, Lux Factory decorated the night with their world-renowned symphonic display that blend pyrotechnics, music, and contemporary visual storytelling, a mastery proven by their prestigious Gold Jupiter win in Montreal in 2025.
|A colouful fireworks show of Vina Pyrotech-Việt Nam on the Hàn River during the second night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026.
The French team emphasized their performance – Heritage, Đà Nẵng Shines – in promoting the beauty of the beach city by multi-layers fireworks on the Hàn River banks.
Meanwhile, Z121 Vina Pyrotech, last year runner-up, described the unique traditional culture of Việt Nam with slow rhythms.
The festival’s organisers said the third night – under the theme Culture will see two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy and Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks contesting in a two-powerhouse play on June 13.
|Lux Factory Pok 2.0 from France plays its symphonic display in the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026. The team had an amazing face-off night performance in Đà Nẵng City.
Earlier, Đà Nẵng-Việt Nam the defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China debuted the festival in the opening night on May 30th.
|A slow dance of a water fall fireworks show of Lux Factory Pok 2.0 from France. The team had a good start in the second night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival on June 6.
The 2026 edition of DIFF, which will be taking from May 30 to July 11, is seen as one of the most distinctive cultural and tourism events in the tourism hub. — VNS