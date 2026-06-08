Cần Thơ to host culture, tourism festival

CẦN THƠ — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city of Cần Thơ will host Culture and Tourism Week at Ninh Kiều Wharf on June 18-21.

The festival, organised by the city’s Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, features the theme of “Tây Đô - Rực rỡ sắc hè” (Tây Đô – Colours of Summer) to provide opportunities for local travel agencies to promote their tours and services during the summer, and support local farmers and handicraft workshops to introduce their products.

The event will present new tourism products and routes, as well as experimental tours of orchards on Mỹ Phước Islet and Tân Lộc Island, where visitors can enjoy popular fruits in Cần Thơ, such as rose apple, star apple, mangosteen, rambutan, durian, sweet orange, and pomelo.

The festival will include a fair showcasing the city’s signature savoury and sweet dishes, including traditional cakes and sweet porridges, as well as hundreds of OCOP (one commune one product) products and specialities.

The organiser will hold a conference on destinations in Cần Thơ and the application of digital transformation in tourism development.

Known as the epicentre of the Mekong Delta, Cần Thơ has potential for tourism development, particularly river and community-based tourism. It has signature destinations such as Cồn Sơn Islet with fruit gardens, Cái Răng Floating Market and Ninh Kiều Wharf.

The city welcomed more than 6.2 million visitors in the first five months of this year, an increase of 21.9 per cent compared to the same period of last year.

Tourism revenue reached over VNĐ5.6 trillion (US$212 million), a year-on-year rise of 30 per cent. — VNS