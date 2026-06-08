Nguyễn Dynasty Throne returns to Huế after careful restoration

HUẾ — Visitors are once again able to view the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945) imperial throne at Thái Hòa Palace in the Huế Imperial Citadel after the national treasure was restored following an act of vandalism last year.

The item is an exceptionally important artefact within the Huế royal heritage system. It was recognised as a national treasure by the Prime Minister in 2015 and is managed, preserved and promoted by the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre. It was previously displayed inside Thái Hòa Palace in the Huế Imperial Citadel.

The return of the national treasure to Thái Hòa Palace has attracted large numbers of both domestic and international visitors.

After entering the citadel through Ngọ Môn Gate, visitors cross Trung Đạo Bridge to reach Thái Hòa Palace, where the Nguyễn Dynasty throne is placed at the centre of the palace.

“The Nguyễn Dynasty throne symbolises the supreme power of the Nguyễn Dynasty throughout its 143 years of existence,” said Nguyễn Đức Trung, a visitor from HCM City. “Therefore, whenever I visit the Huế Imperial Citadel, I always spend time exploring and learning about this treasure.”

The national treasure was vandalised by a visitor in May last year, resulting in the breakage of the left armrest and the separation of 14 fragments of varying sizes. It was immediately moved to the storage facility of the Huế Museum of Royal Antiquities for safekeeping.

The fragments were seized by the Investigation Police Agency under Huế City Police for investigative purposes and were later returned to the Huế Museum of Royal Antiquities for restoration in accordance with regulations.

Ngô Văn Minh, director of the Huế Museum of Royal Antiquities, said the restoration of the Nguyễn Dynasty throne was carried out under the close supervision of a scientific council established by the Huế City People's Committee.

According to the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre, the restoration of the Nguyễn Dynasty throne did not involve the creation of any new motifs or decorative patterns, nor did it alter any original elements. All 14 original fragments of the throne were fully utilised and the paintwork was carefully matched to the original.

At the same time, measures were taken to address deterioration caused by termites and mould while strengthening the structural durability of the armrests.

The restoration was carried out strictly and carefully, in full compliance with legal regulations and professional standards for heritage conservation.

Following the reinstallation of the national treasure, the museum will strengthen security measures, including the installation of additional surveillance cameras, reinforced glass barriers and increased staffing to ensure the artefact's safety. — VNS