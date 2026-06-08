Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet hold talks

June 08, 2026 - 11:10
Following the official welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng held talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the Government Headquarters in Hà Nội on June 8, 2026.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng welcomes Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on his official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet arrived in Hà Nội on Monday morning, beginning an official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 8-9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng.

Following the official welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks at the Government Headquarters in Hà Nội.

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng introduces members of the Vietnamese delegation attending the welcome ceremony to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
The official welcome ceremony for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is held at the Government Headquarters in Hà Nội.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet inspect the Guard of Honour of the Việt Nam People's Army.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet inspect the Guard of Honour of the Việt Nam People's Army.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet pose for a photo before their talks.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng holds talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng holds talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng speaks during talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet speaks during talks with Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom