Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet hold talks

Việt Nam, Thailand strengthen sharing of legislative and oversight experience
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|Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng welcomes Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on his official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet arrived in Hà Nội on Monday morning, beginning an official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 8-9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng.
Following the official welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks at the Government Headquarters in Hà Nội.
|Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng introduces members of the Vietnamese delegation attending the welcome ceremony to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
|The official welcome ceremony for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is held at the Government Headquarters in Hà Nội.
|Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet inspect the Guard of Honour of the Việt Nam People's Army.
|Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet inspect the Guard of Honour of the Việt Nam People's Army.
|Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet pose for a photo before their talks.
|Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng holds talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
|Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng holds talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
|Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng speaks during talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
|Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet speaks during talks with Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng.