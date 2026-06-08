Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet hold talks

HÀ NỘI — Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet arrived in Hà Nội on Monday morning, beginning an official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 8-9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng.

Following the official welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks at the Government Headquarters in Hà Nội.