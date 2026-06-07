Việt Nam, Laos reiterate priority of enhancing long-established ties

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Laos place the highest priority on strengthening their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic connectivity, said Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone during official talks in Hà Nội on Sunday.

The Lao leader is on an official visit to Việt Nam and to attend the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 from June 7 to 9. This was his first official overseas visit since beginning his new term in office.

PM Hưng congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on the significant and comprehensive achievements they have attained over the past five decades, particularly during 40 years of renewal and national development. He reaffirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to assist Laos in achieving its strategic development goals.

The Vietnamese Government leader also expressed gratitude for the support that the Lao Party, State and people have extended to Việt Nam throughout its nation-building and defence efforts.

PM Siphandone said he was delighted to return to Hà Nội for an official visit after beginning his new term and to attend the ASEAN Future Forum for the second time.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its recent achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, he also expressed appreciation for Việt Nam’s support to Laos throughout the latter’s revolutionary struggle and national development, particularly Việt Nam’s recent assistance in ensuring fuel supplies for the Lao market.

The two PMs reaffirmed the consistent policy of both Parties and States to place the highest priority on strengthening and nurturing the longstanding ties between Việt Nam and Laos, which they said have become increasingly substantive and effective.

High-level exchanges and contacts at all levels and bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been maintained regularly, helping resolve differences and challenges in a spirit of solidarity.

Cooperation in defence, security, foreign affairs and coordination at regional and international forums has continued to expand. Collaboration between Vietnamese and Lao ministries, sectors and localities has also deepened.

In Q1 2026, Việt Nam’s investment in Laos reached approximately US$582 million, more than 4.2 times higher than in the same period last year. This result brought the total accumulated Vietnamese investment in Laos to around $6.6 billion across 289 projects.

To elevate bilateral ties to a new level, particularly by giving concrete substance to the concept of Việt Nam–Laos strategic connectivity at bilateral, sub-regional and regional levels, both sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and effectively implement agreements reached by senior leaders, as well as the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee in December 2025.

This would provide the momentum for the successful implementation of the 2026-2030 bilateral cooperation agreement, and the activities commemorating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos in 2027.

The two sides pledged to continue effectively implementing protocols and plans on defence and security cooperation and strengthen coordination in combating transnational crime, drug trafficking and illegal exploitation of natural resources. They will also support each other in maintaining political stability and social order in both countries and along their shared border.

PM Hưng thanked Lao authorities for their close cooperation and effective support for Vietnamese teams searching for, recovering and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime. He requested for continuing support from the Lao side in Việt Nam’s ongoing 500-day campaign to locate, recover and identify the martyrs’ remains.

On economic cooperation, the two sides discussed measures to enhance connectivity between their economies, shifting from traditional to a more effective cooperation for mutual growth, with economic efficiency and strategic connectivity at its core.

Priority will be given to strategic transport projects such as the Hà Nội–Vientiane Expressway and the Vũng Áng–Vientiane Railway. Việt Nam will also continue supporting Laos in its efforts to become a regional logistics hub and improve its access to seaports.

The two countries agreed to effectively implement existing economic agreements and explore new mechanisms that can reflect the special nature of Việt Nam–Laos ties. They will pursue coordinated measures aimed at raising bilateral trade turnover to $10 billion by 2030.

The Vietnamese and Lao PMs also agreed to enhance and innovate cooperation in education and training, science and technology, workforce development and the training of leaders and managers at all levels.

They pledged to expedite the establishment of a Laos–Việt Nam Friendship University in Laos, and expand cooperation in culture, sports, tourism, clean agriculture, e-commerce, digital transformation and innovation.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two leaders agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially within ASEAN, the United Nations and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.

They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining ASEAN's common stance on strategic issues affecting regional peace, stability and development, including Mekong River water resources and the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

The two sides further agreed to strengthen cooperation in addressing global challenges such as climate change, cybersecurity, energy security, water security, transnational crime and other non-traditional security threats.

Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the exchange of four cooperation documents in the fields of transport, education, finance and ethnic and religious affairs. — VNS