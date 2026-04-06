Nam serves up surprise win in Hà Nội

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Lý Hoàng Nam claimed the men’s singles trophy at the PPA Asia Tour Hà Nội MB Cup 2026 on April 5, defeating Trương Vinh Hiển 11-5, 11-6 in an all-Vietnamese final. Neither player was seeded, yet both overcame the tournament favourites to reach the gold-medal match, with Nam claiming his second PPA Asia Tour singles title after a win in China last December.

The nation's former No.1 player battled world No. 4 Christian Alshon in the semi-finals, winning 12-10, 0-11, 12-10, while Hiển defeated No. 2 seed Federico Staksrud 11-7, 4-11, 11-6 to secure his place in the final.

Hiển entered the match with confidence, having beaten Nam twice previously on the PPA Asia Tour: at the MB Vietnam Cup 2025 and PPA Australia 2025. He quickly took a 5-2 lead in the first set, but Nam fought back with precise backhands and forehands to take the set 11-5.

The second set saw Hiển once again pull ahead 5-2 with effective net play, but Nam steadily regained control, ultimately sealing the match 11-6 and taking the championship.

“This was a tournament I prepared thoroughly for, both tactically and mentally,” Nam said.

“Hiển is a very difficult player to play against in important matches. I’ve lost to him twice before, so this time I prepared very carefully mentally. Luckily, all my tactics worked,” he said.

Responding to Staksrud’s statement after the semi-finals suggesting Vietnamese players should compete in the US to gauge their true level, Nam agreed and said he hopes to have the opportunity in the near future.

“I think Federico’s point is valid because the playing environment in the US is very different, from the weather and the balls to the fact that matches are often played outdoors. When I competed in Việt Nam, I was already used to the local conditions, whereas even the world’s top players need time to adapt,” Nam said.

“I personally really want to compete in the US. However, my schedule in Asia is quite busy right now, so I haven’t been able to arrange the time. I hope to have the opportunity to go there at the end of the year to see just how fast the players are.”

He also noted that there is a significant gap between pickleball quality in Việt Nam and the world, especially in doubles. However, players are gradually improving and making strong progress. In singles events, Vietnamese players can compete fairly with everyone in the top group of the PPA Tour.

In other finals, top-seeded pair Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters showcased their dominance with a win in the mixed doubles category, defeating Christian Alshon and Kaitlyn Christian 11-5, 11-2.

Christian came from behind to beat Brooke Buckner 7-11, 14-12, 11-9 to claim the women’s singles title.

Gabriel Tardio and Johns secured the men’s doubles, winning 11-0, 7-11, 11-6 over Federico Staksrud and Hayden Patriquin.

Anna Bright and Anna Leigh Waters triumphed in the women’s doubles category after their 11-7, 11-5 victory over Tyra Hurricane Black and Catherine Parenteau. — VNS