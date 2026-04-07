Hà Nội Police march toward league glory

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police FC moved closer to the V.League 1 title with a commanding 5-1 win over SHB Đà Nẵng at Hàng Đẫy Stadium.

The win highlighted the quality of captain Nguyễn Quang Hải and his teammates, while rivals struggled to keep pace.

The standout performer was striker Nguyễn Đình Bắc. With key forward Alan Grafite sidelined by injury, Bắc arrived at the perfect moment. His two goals ended a 15-match scoreless run and provided a crucial option for the club as the season enters its decisive phase. Championship teams rely on players stepping up at key moments, and Bắc delivered.

With 44 points from 17 matches, Hà Nội Police sit nine points clear of second-placed Thể Công Viettel, who were held 1-1 by Sông Lam Nghệ An at Vinh Stadium, exposing Viettel’s finishing struggles.

Meanwhile, Hà Nội FC have effectively removed themselves from the title race. A 1-0 loss to Hải Phòng at Lạch Tray exposed the inconsistency of Harry Kewell’s side and saw several national-team players fail to fire after the FIFA break.

Despite an earlier run of five wins in seven, Hà Nội FC have been unable to sustain that level. With 27 points, 17 adrift of the leaders, their most realistic aim now appears to be finishing as runners-up.

Why Police lead

Experts say Hà Nội Police’s strength comes first from superior player quality. The squad features several national-team regulars such as Quang Hải, Việt Anh and goalkeeper Nguyễn Filip, alongside promising youngsters like Đình Bắc, Lê Văn Đô and Minh Phúc.

The recent returns of Đình Trọng, Văn Hậu and Thành Long add further stability, and even players with limited recent playing time, such as Phan Văn Đức and Vũ Văn Thanh, demonstrate the team’s depth.

The club’s foreign signings also make a clear difference. Alan Grafite provides a sharp goal threat, Leo Artur adds creativity, and Vitao Nascimento and Hugo Gomes strengthen the midfield and defence. This blend of quality domestic players and effective foreigners gives coach Mano Polking valuable tactical flexibility.

Another key advantage is the squad’s depth and rotation capability. Even when missing key players, the team remains balanced, and Polking can rotate his squad without a significant drop in quality, a crucial factor in a long V.League 1 season where fitness and endurance matter.

Finally, consistent performance underpins Hà Nội Police’s charge. While many rivals struggle for form, Hà Nội Police have maintained steady results, controlled games effectively and stayed focused in key moments, traits typical of title-winning sides.

Given the points gap and recent displays, Hà Nội Police hold a commanding position. If Polking’s squad maintain this level, the 2025–26 V.League 1 title looks set to end up in their hands. — VNS