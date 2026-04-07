Pháp defends Hà Giang marathon title in style

Marathon

TUYÊN QUANG — Trần Tư Pháp left all his rivals in his dust to successfully defend his top position in the Hà Giang Discovery Marathon 2026 on April 5 in Tuyên Quang Province.

Unlike the rugged and jagged terrain of the previous Hà Giang Ultra Trail race day, the hill road course posed a rigorous challenge of speed and endurance, featuring relentless slopes that wound across the mountainside.

Pháp, a Tày ethnic minority runner, finished the men's 21km hill-road race in 1hr 19.24min, setting a gap of more than 15 minutes to his runner-up Nguyễn Đức Tuấn Anh (1:34.48) while Portuguese Miguel Lopes came third on 1:37.45.

It was Pháp's third year participating in national racing events but he has already won a number of titles including two in Hà Giang.

"I am excited to win this race again," Pháp, 42, told Việt Nam News.

"It is great to race through the majestic mountains and forests of Hà Giang as well as the Happiness Road, which brought food and clothing to the people of the four remote districts of (former) Hà Giang Province.

"I am also emotional to run over the construction that was built by thousands of people over 2 million days with blood and tears.

"This gold medal is so meaningful to me as Hà Giang is now part of my Tuyên Quang Province. Winning on home ground is so great!"

In the women's 21km, Vương Thị Tính was the best runner finishing first in a time of 2:00.59.

She was followed by Lù Thị Tuyên (2:05.14) and Holland's Ellen Weghorst (2:15.05)

The winner of the men's 12km was Cao Dâu Đại who crossed the finish line after 50.02min while Nguyễn Thị Thắm took the women's podium, clocking 1:02.41.

In the women's 6km, Nguyễn Thị Trà Giang dominated the race, winning her second title after 30.36min. Her first one was the 25km trail on April 4.

Triệu Tà Pú won the men's gold with a time of 24.21min.

The tournament was co-organised by Race Jungle and Thể thao và Văn hóa (Sports&Culture) newspaper. Despite many challenges in both organising activities and racing routes, many athletes are already looking forward to the eighth edition where the organisers promised new routes and tougher obstacles. — VNS