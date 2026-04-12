Hanoi Shooting Open to promote sport among community

HÀ NỘI — The first Hanoi Shooting Open 2026 will be held on May 16–17, marking a new sporting arena aimed at the community of shooting enthusiasts in Việt Nam.

The tournament, jointly organised by Hà Nội Shooting Club and MC Media under the supervision of the Hà Nội Shooting Federation, aims to attract more people, especially young people, to practise shooting, develop this precision sport and promote a spirit of community sportsmanship.

According to the organisers, under the spirit of 'Precision Over Power', the tournament will be a fair, professional and exciting competition. It will provide a platform for shooters to demonstrate their skill, accuracy and mental fortitude. At the same time, scouts will be able to identify potential talent for the national elite level.

The event will be organised to the highest standards in preparation, training and competition to ensure safety and fair play. There will also be opportunities to engage with top Vietnamese shooters, listen to their advice and learn from their experience.

Speaking at the press conference, Cindy Hạnh Chu, head of the organising committee, said: “Shooting is not just a sport; it is a convergence of discipline, patience and courage. We organise this competition with the hope of creating a fair playing field where true talent can shine. The organisers sincerely hope that the spirit of sportsmanship will spread throughout the community after this event.”

Attending the event, Olympic champion Hoàng Xuân Vinh said he believed the tournament would send a strong message to the community, giving people access to and experience in shooting, a sport that fosters discipline, willpower, concentration and self-control.

He expressed hope that the tournament would serve as a positive signal, encouraging more people to take up shooting in the future.

In his role as a mentor of the Open, SEA Games champion Đặng Hồng Hà said that, despite being a non-professional event, the tournament created unique challenges for marksmen.

There is no age restriction, making it more competitive and engaging, and giving anyone a chance to try and win. However, to achieve good results, competitors must maintain high concentration and perform at their best.

Online registration officially opened on April 11, and all information will be continuously updated on the tournament's official channels.

A training and regulations dissemination programme will take place on May 9. This is a mandatory phase for athletes to familiarise themselves with the shooting range, check equipment and fully understand safety regulations during competition.

Competitors will take part in pistol and air rifle events on May 16–17.

Among the participants are Dr Lê Nguyễn Hồng Phương, director of the Vietnam Real Estate Research Institute; actor Huỳnh Anh; actress Hà Hương; and singer Triệu Trang.

The winners will walk away with VNĐ30 million (US$1,100), while runners-up will receive VNĐ20 million and VNĐ10 million, respectively.

The Hanoi Shooting Open is expected to become an annual tournament, connecting shooting enthusiasts across Việt Nam. — VNS