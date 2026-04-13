Việt Nam win bronze at ASEAN Futsal Championship

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam beat Australia 4-0 to secure the bronze medal at the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 in Thailand on Sunday.

Goals from Nhân Gia Hưng, Châu Đoàn Phát, Nguyễn Thịnh Phát and Phạm Văn Tú ensured a third-place finish for Việt Nam.

Việt Nam took an early lead thanks to Nhân Gia Hưng. In the third minute, from a corner kick, Nguyễn Đa Hải attempted a cross-angle shot that went off target but unintentionally became an assist at the far post, where Gia Hưng tapped in to open the scoring.

Before the end of the first half, Việt Nam had doubled their advantage. In the 18th minute, as the ball rolled toward the corner, Nguyễn Đa Hải surprised the defence with a cut-back pass, allowing Đoàn Phát to finish decisively and make it 2 - 0.

Việt Nam extended their lead almost immediately after the second half began. Just nine seconds after kickoff, following a quick attacking move, Đoàn Phát headed the ball into the centre for Thịnh Phát, who fired it into the net to make it three.

After conceding three goals, the Australian futsal team deployed power-play tactics in the closing minutes but still could not break through Việt Nam’s disciplined defence.

At the other end, goalkeeper Phạm Văn Tú made a special impact by scoring from his own half, sealing an emphatic 4-0 victory for Việt Nam.

This result marks Việt Nam’s sixth bronze medal in the history of the tournament. — VNS