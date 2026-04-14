Việt Nam target Asia Beach Games gold in China

Asian Beach Games

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes are targeting gold medals at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, later this month, as the national delegation ramps up preparations for the continental event.

The 90-member delegation is led by Chef de mission Lê Thanh Hà, deputy head of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam’s Elite Sports Department.

Athletes will compete in eight sports, handball, jujitsu, wrestling, traditional boat racing, swimming, athletics, sailing and teqball, from April 22 to 30.

Hà said coaches and athletes had trained thoroughly for the continental Games. In addition to technique, their mental readiness had also been prepared and all were ready for competition. However, he acknowledged that the 2026 ABG would present many challenges as countries across the continent would send their strongest competitors.

He added that all athletes were remaining focused on their performance to compete at their best

Leaders of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) recently met the 2026 ABG delegation and assigned tasks to each participant. They were considered Vietnamese ambassadors at the event, where they were expected to promote Việt Nam to international friends while aiming to bring home gold medals based on their preparation and talent.

Among the teams, the women’s beach handball squad is expected to top the podium as defending Asian champions, having won three consecutive titles from 2023 to 2025. They are also set to compete at the upcoming world championship in June in Croatia.

Other medal hopes include Asian champion Nguyễn Huy Hoàng and SEA Games winner Võ Thị Mỹ Tiên in swimming, SEA Games champions Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Hạnh, Đặng Thị Linh and Ngô Văn Lâm in wrestling, Đặng Đình Tùng and Trần Hồng Ân in jujitsu and Vũ Thị Ngọc Hà and Bùi Thị Kim Anh in athletics.

The sixth ABG, known as Sanya 2026, will feature 14 sports, 15 disciplines and 62 events, with a total of 62 gold medals on offer.

Sanya will be the second Chinese city to host the Asian Beach Games after Haiyang in 2012.

On March 30, the torch relay was held in the city. Under the theme Relaying Friendship, Meeting in Sanya, the relay featured three main parts: the torch lighting ceremony, the starting ceremony and the flame return ceremony. A total of 74 torchbearers carried the flame along the Sanya Bay coastline, igniting a lively pre-Games celebration that combined natural scenery, urban energy and sporting enthusiasm.

According to organisers, the opening ceremony will be held on the evening of April 22, blending technology and art to express dreams and passion.

During the ceremony, focusing on the themes of "Vitality, Openness and Joy", the Asian spirit, Chinese characteristics, Hainan’s charm and Sanya’s coastal identity will be showcased.

In the previous Games held in Đà Nẵng City, hosts Việt Nam topped the medal tally with 52 golds, followed by Thailand with 36 golds and China with 13. — VNS